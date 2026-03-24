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    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results releasing soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, HT Portal

    By HT News Desk
    Updated on: Mar 24, 2026 11:43:17 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results to be out shortly. The results will be available on RBSE website and HT Portal. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results releasing soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, HT Portal
    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results releasing soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, HT Portal

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare RBSE 10th Result 2026 today, March 24, 2026. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be available on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for candidates who appeared. The RBSE Matric results can also be checked by candidates on HT Portal Education page. The Class 10 board exam result will be announced at the press conference.

    The press conference will be held by the Board officials. The press conference to announce the results is scheduled to begin at 1 pm today.

    This year Class 10 board examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm.

    Students can check their results by following the steps given below on HT Portal.

    1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

    2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

    4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026

    5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

    6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

    7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and more.

    ...Read More

    The press conference will be held by the Board officials. The press conference to announce the results is scheduled to begin at 1 pm today.

    This year Class 10 board examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm.

    Students can check their results by following the steps given below on HT Portal.

    1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

    2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

    4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026

    5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

    6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

    7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 24, 2026 11:43:17 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When was Class 10 result announced in 2025?

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: In 2025, the RBSE Class 10 results were announced on May 28, 2026.

    Mar 24, 2026 11:40:30 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results on official website?

    Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Click on RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 24, 2026 11:35:16 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Details to be announced at press conference

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The pass percentage, gender wise details and other information will be announced along with the results.

    Mar 24, 2026 11:32:36 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results on HT Portal

    1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

    2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

    4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026

    5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

    6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

    7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

    Mar 24, 2026 11:30:40 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites to check

    rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    HT Portal Education page

    Mar 24, 2026 11:30:04 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: This year Class 10 board examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm.

    Mar 24, 2026 11:29:02 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results to be announced via press conference

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. The press conference to announce the results is scheduled to begin at 1 pm today.

    Mar 24, 2026 11:28:20 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Rajasthan Board Class 10 results?

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be available on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for candidates who appeared. The RBSE Matric results can also be checked by candidates on HT Portal Education page.

    Mar 24, 2026 11:27:55 AM IST

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 Date: March 24

    RBSE 10th Result 2026 Time: 1 pm

    News india news RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results releasing soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, HT Portal
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