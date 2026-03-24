RBSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results releasing soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, HT Portal

The press conference will be held by the Board officials. The press conference to announce the results is scheduled to begin at 1 pm today.

This year Class 10 board examination commenced on February 12 and concluded on February 28, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm.

Students can check their results by following the steps given below on HT Portal.

1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026

5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and more.