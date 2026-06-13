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Re-NEET paper leaked? NTA responds to viral claims days ahead of exam

A social media user flagged viral claims of the NEET-UG retest paper being leaked. Responding to the post, NTA called the claims “fake”.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 12:15 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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With just days left for the NEET-UG re-exam scheduled for June 21, rumours of the question paper being leaked again surfaced on social media. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) rebutted these claims on Friday, dismissing them as "fake".

The NEET-UG re-exam is set to take place on June 21.(HT Photo/File)

NTA had said that preparations for the re-exam are being closely reviewed at every level. "With coordinated efforts across the Centre, States and Districts, the focus remains on ensuring a smooth and secure examination experience for every candidate," the testing panel said on Friday in an X post.

In response, a user flagged viral claims of the question paper being leaked again before the re-exam. Responding to the post, NTA wrote: "This is fake".

The NEET-UG exam first took place on May 3, but was cancelled after authorities found out that the question paper was leaked prior to the exam.

Amid huge backlash from students and the Opposition, a re-exam was ordered for June 21. In an effort to pacify students, the government also announced the 15 extra minutes will be provided during the fresh exam to fill out details and complete formalities.

Fair re-test promise

A CBI probe into the NEET paper leak is currently underway. As of May, 13 arrests have been made, most from Maharashtra. The CBI had said the investigation is continuing, and its teams are working in tandem to identify the actual source of the leak before the exam.

The involvement of NTA insiders is also under probe. Last month, the government took responsiblity of a breach in command after the paper was cancelled and expressed regret over having to re-order exam.

 
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