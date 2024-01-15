Ready to deal with any situation along China border: Gen Manoj Pande

NEW DELHI: As tensions between India and China drag on along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, army chief General Manoj Pande on Monday said that the Indian Army could deal with any situation on the country’s northern borders even as he flagged concerns about a recent spike in terrorist activity in the Rajouri-Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Army chief Gen Manoj Pande addresses a press conference after Army Day 2024 celebrations in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI)

“The army is ready and capable of dealing with any situation along the northern borders (with China). We have taken several concrete measures to develop our capabilities in those areas,” Pande said in his address after reviewing the Army Day parade in Lucknow.

India and China have been locked in a military standoff since May 2020 and a full resolution of the border crisis through ongoing negotiations still appears elusive. Despite four rounds of disengagement from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A) and Hot Springs (PP-15), the Indian and Chinese armies still have tens of thousands of troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre.

The army has procured several modern weapons and systems by invoking emergency financial powers and special attention is being given to developing infrastructure in border areas, Pande said. “Our effort will be to further strengthen border infrastructure in partnership with other agencies,” he said.

The Indian and Chinese armies have held multiple rounds of talks, but problems at Depsang and Demchok are still on the negotiating table.

Last week, the army chief said the situation along LAC in the Ladakh sector was “stable, yet sensitive.” He said the army’s operational preparedness was high, and its deployments “robust and balanced,” adding that talks at the military and diplomatic levels were on to resolve the outstanding issues along LAC.

Pande said while the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was under control, increased terrorist activity was seen in the Rajouri-Poonch sector during the last few months.

“The cease-fire on the Line of Control (LoC) is holding, but infiltration attempts from across the border make it clear that terror infrastructure there is intact...The efforts of security forces have led to a significant drop in violence in the hinterland,” he said.

The Indian Army has sent more troops to the Rajouri-Poonch sector in the face of the resurgence of terror in the sensitive area, it has reorientated its units operating there, and steps are being taken to strengthen the intelligence network for conducting counter-terror operations effectively, Pande said at his annual media briefing on January 11.

Terrorism in the area returned to the spotlight last month when four soldiers were killed in an ambush on December 21, the latest in a series of attacks that have claimed the lives of several army personnel during the last year. Seven soldiers were killed in counter-terror operations in the Kashmir valley last year compared to 20 in the Rajouri-Poonch sector.

The army is determined to root out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and is working with all stakeholders to achieve the goal, he said on Monday.

The army showcased a raft of weapons and systems during the Army Day parade, including tanks, infantry combat vehicles, artillery guns, rocket systems, anti-air weapons, and assault bridging systems. The weapons displayed included 155mm/52-calibre K9 Vajra-T guns that have been deployed in Ladakh after upgrades to enable operations in mountains, and 155mm FH 77 BO2 guns, better known as Bofors.

Upgraded Sharang artillery guns, which are an important element of the ongoing artillery modernisation, were also featured in the parade. The Sharang project involves upgrading the vintage Soviet-origin, 130mm M46 towed artillery pieces to 155mm/45-calibre standard. These guns have an enhanced range -- up from 27 km to 38 km -- and superior terminal effectiveness.

Other equipment on display included T-90 tanks, Swathi weapon locating radars capable of locating hostile guns, mortars and rockets, and facilitating their destruction through counter-bombardment, light strike vehicles, and the Tunguska air defence system.

A woman officer, Lieutenant Aishwarya AG, was the parade adjutant, reflecting the army’s focus on Nari Shakti. She was commissioned into the Corps of Army Air Defence in October 2022.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 to commemorate the achievements of the first Indian commander-in-chief of the army General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa. On this day in 1949, he took over the command of the army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British commander-in-chief.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “On Army Day, we honour the extraordinary courage, unwavering commitment and sacrifices of our Army personnel. Their relentless dedication in protecting our nation and upholding our sovereignty is a testament to their bravery. They are pillars of strength and resilience.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also took to X to greet the army.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the brave soldiers and their families on Army Day. Every Indian is not only aware of the courage, bravery and valour of the army but also has a feeling of gratitude towards them. The Indian Army has always protected the country and has made countless sacrifices for it. On behalf of all the countrymen, I salute and congratulate the Indian Army,” Singh wrote.

The parade featured six marching contingents and a military band consisting of six regimental brass bands and four pipe bands from the various regimental centres. A fly-past by the army helicopters, a performance by a motorcycle stunt team and paratroopers displaying a combat freefall were among the highlights of the parade.

The army chief also presented 15 gallantry awards and 23 unit citations in recognition of the valour and meritorious service of army personnel and units.