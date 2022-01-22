'Readymade babies': Taslima's tweets on surrogacy create a row

Writer Taslima Nasreen's opinion on surrogacy, as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby via surrogacy, has created a flutter on social media. The writer slammed the process of surrogacy and questioned the feelings of mothers who attain motherhood via surrogacy. Social media users criticised the writer's comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?" the writer tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits---it is just a selfish narcissistic ego," the writer said.

Social media users commented that it is the choice of the individual and in many cases, people may opt for surrogacy because of medical reasons.

Though Taslima did not mention Priyanka Chopra's name, the tweets come after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced on Saturday midnight that they have become parents via surrogacy. Reports said the celebrity couple have welcomed a baby girl who was born 12 weeks premature.

Surrogacy is a medical process in which the egg of a woman is fertilised with the sperm of a man in a medical process and the embryo is then planted in the uterus of the surrogate mother who carries the baby in the womb.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}