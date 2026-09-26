‘Reaffirms integrity, credibility’: TDP chief welcomes 'unanimous EC clarification' day after BJP allies' appeal

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday hailed the "unanimous" clarification issued by the Election Commission amid row over alleged dissent with the poll body.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addresses an event in state. (ANI/File)

The TDP chief said the collective statement issue by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with election commissioners Sukhbir Sing Sandhu and Vivek Joshi by his side, reaffirmed the integrity and credibility of our constitutional institutions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: EC says poll commissioners' letters to Cabinet Secretary not over policy matter, but 'related to...'

The Election Commission on Saturday reasserted that key decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.

The clarification came after an investigative report from The Indian Express newspaper stated that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections to decisions taken in the commission’s name at least 14 times over 10 months.

The report led to protests by opposition parties, particularly Congress, seeking the resignation of the chief election commissioner.

Chandrababu Naidu hails EC statement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The BJP ally said the EC's clarification “put to rest all the misconceptions” surrounding the commission. He hit out at alleged “attempts to undermine confidence” in the country's democratic framework and electoral processes for “short-term political gains”. He called such attempts "deeply unfortunate” and urged respect for constitutional institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP ally said the EC's clarification “put to rest all the misconceptions” surrounding the commission. He hit out at alleged “attempts to undermine confidence” in the country's democratic framework and electoral processes for “short-term political gains”. He called such attempts "deeply unfortunate” and urged respect for constitutional institutions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Naidu further said, “It is the collective responsibility of leaders across party lines to uphold public confidence in India’s democratic process.”

ALSO READ: Delhi SIR extended, no mandatory ERO hearing: EC takes key decisions amid calls for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

BJP allies call for clarification

The EC statement came amid calls for clarification from NDA constituents, including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters in Patna and Delhi , the LJP(RV) leader stressed that the poll panel was an independent constitutional body and the responsibility to allay public doubts rested primarily with the CEC.

“If questions are being raised on the Election Commission’s conduct… the responsibility lies with the CEC to present his stance clearly. It is problematic if people begin to doubt the electoral process itself. The EC needs to present its stance, not to Rahul Gandhi, but to the public,” he said.

The TDP had also urged a response from the poll body amid the raging controversy. TDP leader Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu on Friday said while the SIR was being conducted “in a transparent manner”, but said the ECI was a “Constitutional institution entrusted with a crucial responsibility”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Therefore, whenever questions are raised by anyone, providing appropriate clarification and maintaining transparency will only help strengthen public confidence in the institution,” TDP's Lok Sabha floor leader Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu told The Indian Express.

Deep Dive What was the significant clarification made by the Election Commission regarding internal disagreements? The Election Commission clarified that letters sent by election commissioners to the cabinet secretary were not related to policy matters, but rather to the functioning of an officer on deputation, addressing concerns over internal disagreements. Why did TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu welcome the Election Commission's clarification? N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the clarification as it reaffirmed the integrity and credibility of constitutional institutions and aimed to dispel misconceptions about the Election Commission's functioning. How did the Election Commission address concerns about the ECINet system and electoral roll management? The Election Commission stated that field officers have role-based access to the ECINET system according to their statutory powers and announced a review committee to ensure compliance with legal provisions regarding electoral roll management.