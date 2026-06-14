Rebel TMC MPs to join Tripura-based Nationalist Citizen Party of India

Rebel lawmakers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are set to join Tripura-based Nationalist Citizen Party of India (NCPI) after days of unrest within the Mamata-led party.

Rebel TMC MPs with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi(Sourced)

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“We will merge with Nationalist Citizens Party and support the NDA,” rebel TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, announcing the next political move of the rebel faction, adding that two-thirds of TMC MPs have given letter to Lok Sabha Speaker for separate seating arrangement.

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TMC MPs, including Yusuf Pathan, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in Delhi on Sunday, amid reports of the rebelling MPs seeking recognition as ‘real TMC’ and staking claim on TMC symbol.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the speculations have now been put to rest as the rebelling MPs will be joining the NCPI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the speculations have now been put to rest as the rebelling MPs will be joining the NCPI. {{/usCountry}}

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Rebel TMC MPs with speaker Om Birla

{{^usCountry}} Crisis withim the TMC {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crisis withim the TMC {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The TMC has been embroiled in crisis following the poll debacle after the BJP made landslide victory in West Bengal Assembly elections held in April, ending TMC's 15 years of rule. An internal rift soon jolted the party as several MPs and MLAs started showing signs of disgruntlement over party's national secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhijeet Banerjee's control over the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TMC has been embroiled in crisis following the poll debacle after the BJP made landslide victory in West Bengal Assembly elections held in April, ending TMC's 15 years of rule. An internal rift soon jolted the party as several MPs and MLAs started showing signs of disgruntlement over party's national secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhijeet Banerjee's control over the party. {{/usCountry}}

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Abhijeet on Sunday wrote to speaker Birla saying that the TMC s a single, indivisable party.

The letter was handed to the Speaker by MPs Kirti Azad and Sagarika Ghose on Sunday, as Abhijeet hit out at the rebel camp's move to be recognised as a separate faction and said “no recognition of the nature" should be accorded.

“My attention has been drawn to news reports to the effect that certain members of the Lok Sabha belonging to the AITC have submitted, or propose to submit, a communication to your good office seeking to be recognised as a separate group or faction of the AITC, independent of the legislative party,” the letter read.

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