Record 93.13% voter turnout in Munugode assembly bypoll

A record turnout of 93.13% was recorded for the bypoll to the Munugode assembly constituency in Telangana, the state’s chief electoral officer said on Friday.

Chief electoral officer Vikas Raj said in a statement that of the 241,805 voters in the constituency, as many as 225,192 voters exercised their franchise at the end of polling which went on till 10.30 pm on Thursday.

“The turnout is a record.. The last Electronic Voting Machine was received at 1.30 am on Friday at the strong room at Warehouse Corporation premises in Nalgonda town amidst tight security. The strongroom was sealed by 4.30 am,” Raj said.

The highest turnout (98.21%) was recorded at Jakkalavarigudem polling station in Munugode block, while the lowest(82.62%) was reported at a polling station in Damera Bheemanapally of Marriguda block.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the polling percentage in Munugode was 91.30%.

The CEO said three-layer security was provided to the strongrooms. Counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on November 6.

The bypoll was held amid a high voltage war of words between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is keen to make inroads into the state.

Exuding confidence that the TRS would win the bypoll, state finance minister T Harish Rao thanked the people of Munugode who showered their affection on the party by turning out at the polling booths in large numbers. He also complimented the TRS leaders and cadre for their hard work.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, too, expressed confidence that the people of Munugode had reposed their faith in the BJP by participating in the polling in big numbers. “We are going to win the seat, braving money power and muscle power of the TRS,” he said.

