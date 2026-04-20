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Record power consumption amid heatwave conditions in Kerala

Kerala faces record electricity demand amid a heat wave, prompting efforts to avoid load-shedding as power consumption hits historic highs.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 07:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
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Kerala has registered consecutive days of record electricity consumption and peak demand amid sweltering weather conditions, said the state’s power minister on Sunday, as the state-run electricity board plans measures to procure power and avoid load-shedding.

Record power consumption amid heatwave conditions in Kerala

On Saturday, the daily power consumption stood at 117.15 million units while the peak demand was 6033 megawatts, the highest figures in the state’s history. A day earlier, the daily consumption and peak demand had recorded all-time high of 116.1 million units and 6013 megawatts respectively.

The figures gain relevance in the backdrop of continuing heat wave conditions in Kerala and a deficiency in seasonal rainfall.

As per figures of the India Meteorological Department, the state has recorded 59 mm rainfall against a normal of 95.6 mm between March 1 and April 19, a deficiency of 38%. 10 of the 14 districts of the state have recorded deficient rainfall so far in the period. The heat wave conditions are expected to continue until the first week of May.

With cooking gas supply disrupted in several places due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, people resorting to use induction stoves has also led to a spike in electricity consumption, he added.

The minister urged the general public to minimise use of high-voltage appliances and lights between 6 pm and 11 pm in order to control power consumption.

 
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