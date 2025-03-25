Recruitment of over 16,000 teachers will begin in first week of April: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said here that the process for recruiting 16,347 teachers through District Selection Committee examination will begin in the first week of April. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.(Andhra CM/X)

Addressing the third collectors conference at the secretariat, the Chief Minister said the teacher recruitment should start in the first week of April and finish with their appointment by the time schools reopen for the next academic year in June.

"In the first week (of April), mega DSC notification will be issued…It (recruitment procedure) should start in April and get completed by the time schools reopen, along with the training," said Naidu during the collectors’ conference.

Further, the CM hinted that the teacher recruitment could incorporate Scheduled Castes (SCs) sub – categorisation under a, b, c and d categories.

According to Naidu, the state has forwarded the one-man commission report of Rajiv Ranjan Mishra on SC sub – categorisation to the Centre and another key stakeholder.

Based on their feedback, the CM said the state will go forward as promised in the run – up to the 2024 polls.

He called on the district collectors to conduct the DSC examination perfectly.

Noting that welfare, development and good governance are three major pillars, Naidu reminded the collectors that they should be always mindful of these three pillars.

He highlighted that for eradication of poverty and people to be happy, welfare programmes are imminent, especially at a time when aspirations are high.