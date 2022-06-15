Recruits under Agnipath model to be given front-line duties in 3 services

New Delhi: Young men recruited under the Agnipath model will be assigned front-line duties in the three services, and these Agniveers will serve in forward areas along the borders with China and Pakistan, at premier air bases, on board warships and submarines, and handle modern weapons and systems, top officials said on a day the government announced the sweeping reform.

“The air force will impart a wide range of training and exposure to the Agniveers in aviation, weapons and sophisticated ground systems,” IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said at a press conference .

The Agnipath scheme seeks to recruit soldiers for four years with a provision to retain 25% of them in the regular cadre for 15 years after another round of screening.

The young soldiers have skills that will allow them to adapt quickly to a fast-changing, technology-based environment, and they are adept at understanding and using technology and are aligned to future trends, said Chaudhari. “The IAF is looking to tap into this source of dynamic young people, train and expose them to the high-tech environment of the IAF and hone their skills for future employment.”

The armed forces will recruit 46,000 Agniveers -- in the age group of 17-and-a-half and 21 years -- this year.

Army chief General Manoj Pande said that the Agniveers will be assimilated and integrated in the army, and they will serve in units, headquarters and other establishments, and in operational and non-operational areas with different arms and services.

“The scheme aims to make the army a future-ready fighting force, capable of meeting multiple challenges, across the full spectrum of conflict,” he said.

“The Agniveer, leaving after four years, will be empowered with suitable skills and financial means and will carry a unique resume, which will significantly enhance his value and employability in the civil society,” Pande added.

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar described the Agnipath scheme was “a new thinking in a new era.”

“As far as the navy is concerned, the Agniveers will provide a steady and continuous infusion of unbridled vitality, enthusiasm and new-age abilities of youth,” he said.

“In navigating the turbulent tides of competition and conflict across the world, we cannot afford to merely continue along the beaten path - Doing more of the same is no more an option.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON