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Red alert in Delhi as thunderstorms, rain and strong winds likely to intensify from Friday

The prevailing conditions are also expected to bring relief from the heat, with temperatures likely to dip over the next few days.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 02:26 am IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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Thunderstorm activity is expected to intensify across Delhi-NCR from Friday as a weather system strengthens, increasing the likelihood of rain, lightning and strong winds across the region.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds swept across parts of the national capital on Thursday night, providing respite from the sweltering heat and humidity that had prevailed through the day.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The prevailing conditions are also expected to bring relief from the heat, with temperatures likely to dip over the next few days under the influence of cloud cover and rainfall.

Also Read | Wind at 90 kmph speed, thunderstorm, rain: IMD issues red alert in Delhi; Noida residents get 'extreme weather' warning

Rain and winds in Delhi-NCR

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds swept across parts of the national capital on Thursday night, providing respite from the sweltering heat and humidity that had prevailed through the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Palam and Pusa recorded wind speeds of 63 kmph and 48 kmph, respectively. Gurugram, Jafarpur, Pusa, Lodhi Road and Mehrauli received between 6 mm and 10 mm of rainfall till midnight, while thunderstorm activity continued over the region, as indicated by radar imagery.

Amid the ongoing thunderstorm activity, the IMD issued a red alert for Delhi for the next few hours, warning residents to take precautions against severe weather conditions.

The weather office forecast thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph.

It also predicted rainfall at most places, with moderate showers at isolated locations, while dust-raising winds were likely over several parts of the city.

IMD's advice to people

The IMD advised people to move to safe buildings, avoid weak structures, stay away from windows, refrain from taking shelter under trees and avoid venturing near water bodies during adverse weather conditions.

A red alert signifies "take action" and is issued when severe weather conditions threaten life and property, requiring residents and authorities to take immediate precautions.

According to weather experts, the sudden change in weather conditions has been triggered by a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining areas, which has enhanced atmospheric instability over northwest India, including Delhi-NCR.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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