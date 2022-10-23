Red alert issued for Assam, Meghalaya as heavy rainfall predicted during Diwali

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall for three days in the northeastern states starting Monday with red alerts issued for Assam and Meghalaya.

According to a press release issued by the Guwahati office of IMD, due to a heavy depression over Bay of Bengal all states in the region will witness, heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

“It (the depression) is very likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it would re-curve and move north-northeastwards,” said the release.

“Under its influence fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning (and) heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur over the northeastern states during October 24 to October 26,” it added.

IMD predicted squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Mizoram and Tripura on October 24 and similar condition over Tripura, Mizoram, south Assam, east Meghalaya and Manipur the next day.

Cyclone Sitrang is likely to make landfall in Bangladesh between Tinkona Island and Sandwip in the early hours of Tuesday.

