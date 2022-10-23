Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Red alert issued for Assam, Meghalaya as heavy rainfall predicted during Diwali

Published on Oct 23, 2022 06:46 PM IST

Due to a heavy depression over Bay of Bengal, all states in the northeastern region are likely to witness, heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places

IMD predicted squally wind over Mizoram and Tripura on October 24 and similar condition over Tripura, Mizoram, south Assam, east Meghalaya and Manipur the next day. (Representative Image)
ByUtpal Parashar

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall for three days in the northeastern states starting Monday with red alerts issued for Assam and Meghalaya.

According to a press release issued by the Guwahati office of IMD, due to a heavy depression over Bay of Bengal all states in the region will witness, heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

“It (the depression) is very likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it would re-curve and move north-northeastwards,” said the release.

“Under its influence fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning (and) heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur over the northeastern states during October 24 to October 26,” it added.

IMD predicted squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Mizoram and Tripura on October 24 and similar condition over Tripura, Mizoram, south Assam, east Meghalaya and Manipur the next day.

Cyclone Sitrang is likely to make landfall in Bangladesh between Tinkona Island and Sandwip in the early hours of Tuesday.

Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail

