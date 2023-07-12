Heavy rain expected, red warning issued for parts of northeast India, Bihar

A red category warning asking authorities to be prepared for action to prevent disasters has been issued for parts of northeast India including Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim as well as Bihar as extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) was likely there on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected to continue in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Heavy rains have left over 40 people dead. (PTI)

A decrease in rainfall activity was expected in northwest India even as it was expected to continue in Gangetic Plains during the next five days and be subdued from July 15 to 16 in central and Peninsular India and increase thereafter.

IMD said light to moderate and fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. Isolated heavy rainfall was very likely in eastern Rajasthan from July 13-16 and in Himachal Pradesh on July 15 and 16.

IMD scientist DS Pai said the western disturbance, which brought heavy rain to Himachal Pradesh has shifted eastward and that is why widespread rainfall can be expected in northeast India, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. He added they are not getting a consistent forecast yet on whether a low-pressure area will develop over the Bay of Bengal. “That will become clear in a day or two.” He said the monsoon trough on the east has shifted northwards.

Heavy rains have left over 40 people dead as overflowing rivers washed away highways, bridges, buildings, and vehicles. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh have been among the hardest hit. Himachal alone has accounted for 20 deaths.

The heavy spells of rain stretched from Punjab and Rajasthan on the western and northwestern side to the Himalayas in the north due to a rare confluence of monsoon winds with a western disturbance. The monsoon winds have been bringing moisture in from the south.