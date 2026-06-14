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Reference to people, not country: Bhagwat on Hosabale's remarks about dialogue with Pak

Reference to people, not country: Bhagwat on Hosabale's remarks about dialogue with Pak

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 12:22 am IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday defended top RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale's remarks in favour of keeping a window for dialogue open with Pakistan, saying that he was talking about the people of the neighbouring country.

Reference to people, not country: Bhagwat on Hosabale's remarks about dialogue with Pak

Responding to a question about the RSS' view on remarks made by Hosabale in an interview to PTI Videos in May, Bhagwat said the organisation will follow the Union government's policy regarding the state of Pakistan.

"But there are a lot of people in Pakistan who believe the partition of Bharat was wrong and many journalists there praise the RSS and its work. There is a distinct undercurrent there of people being anti-Pakistan and against the two-nation theory and they say living together was better," he said during an interactive session held here as part of the centenary celebration of the RSS.

Bhagwat said that if, in the future, India was to defeat Pakistan beyond repair, the people there will have to be brought into the fold of Bharat or they should be able to live peacefully in that country itself "and for that the doors of dialogue need to be kept open".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
mohan bhagwat thiruvananthapuram rss
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