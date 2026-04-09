'Regime change' vs 'BJP buying votes': PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee trade barbs at poll rallies in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee traded barbs at separate poll rallies ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

PM Modi alleged that Mamata Banerjee's government has only inflicted 'nirmamta' (cruelty) on Bengal, while the BJP has developed Asansol despite obstacles posed by the ruling party.(PTI)

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While PM accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of 'cruelty', Banerjee alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) deleted names of more than 90 lakh people from the state's voter lists.

At an election rally in Asansol, PM Modi said that a regime change in West Bengal was inevitable, as the TMC's "repository of sins" has become full.

"A regime change in Bengal is now cast in stone and sought by the people of Bengal. TMC's repository of sins is now full. Asansol is being ruled by syndicate raj, coal and sand mafia," the prime minister said.

PM Modi raps TMC's ‘Nirmam sarkar’

He alleged that Mamata Banerjee's TMC has only inflicted 'nirmamta' (cruelty) on Bengal, while the BJP has developed Asansol despite obstacles posed by the ruling party.

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{{^usCountry}} The prime minister also highlighted a downward trend in the state's economy and its contribution to national gross domestic product (GDP). He said, "Bengal's contribution to the national GDP has slid to mere five per cent from 12 per cent earlier." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prime minister also highlighted a downward trend in the state's economy and its contribution to national gross domestic product (GDP). He said, "Bengal's contribution to the national GDP has slid to mere five per cent from 12 per cent earlier." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, he said, a regime change would ensure that West Bengal scales new heights. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he said, a regime change would ensure that West Bengal scales new heights. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Investment has taken flight from the once-thriving industrial belt of Asansol. Only the BJP's double-engine can rectify it," he added, noting that the Centre has allocated ₹45,000 crore for the revival of the industries in Asansol. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Investment has taken flight from the once-thriving industrial belt of Asansol. Only the BJP's double-engine can rectify it," he added, noting that the Centre has allocated ₹45,000 crore for the revival of the industries in Asansol. {{/usCountry}}

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In another rally in Haldia, PM Modi said that it is essential to remove the TMC's 'Niram sarkar' to usher "Viksit Bengal".

He also announced "six Modi guarantees" for the people.

The prime minister further asserted that once voted to power in the state, the BJP will replace the TMC's "reign of fear" with trust and hold public servants accountable to citizens for their actions.

PM Modi also hit out at TMC for 'cheating' Bengal's youth by destroying the private sector and looting government posts for money.

ALSO READ | PM Modi targets TMC over ‘maha jungle raj’, Mamata calls for ‘revenge’ over SIR deletions

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"Even in 100 years, the TMC cannot absolve itself of the sins it committed against Bengal's youth," Modi added, referring to the closed industrial units and workforce migration in the state.

He accused Mamata Banerjee's party of following a "religion-based reservation policy to secure its vote bank." The state "would not benefit by opposing the PM, but will profit only when a PM and a CM act in unison", PM Modi added.

Mamata slams BJP, alleges 'torture'

TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, accused the BJP of deleting names of more than 90 lakh people from the voter lists to grab power in the state, asserting that her party will win the upcoming assembly polls.

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Speaking at a public rally in North 24 Paraganas' Minakhan, Banerjee said that TMC would approach the court to ensure that all the deleted names are reinstated in the electoral rolls, referring to the special intensive revision exercise in the state.

ALSO READ | ‘EVMs must be checked properly’: Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, ECI ahead of West Bengal elections

"You deleted names of over 90 lakh people to grab power in Bengal, but we will win," she said.

The TMC chief accused the BJP of "paying money to buy votes," alleging that the party is bringing "outsiders from UP, Bihar to manipulate polling".

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She further said that the BJP is "destroying the federal structure of the country" by threatening officers.

Banerjee also alleged that people in the BJP-ruled states are being "tortured" for speaking in Bengali. "It terms Bengali as a foreign language, and described Bengal-speaking people as infiltrators," the TMC chief added.

(with inputs from PTI)

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