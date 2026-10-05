'Release CCTV footage of Saket police station': Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over women journalists' assault allegations

Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Delhi Police of failing to protect women and demanded the release of the full CCTV footage from Saket police station after two women journalists alleged assault and mistreatment there last month.

Rahul Gandhi demands Saket police CCTV after women journalists allege assault. (AICC/X)

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Journalists Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan of 4PM News Network alleged that they were detained and assaulted at Saket police station on September 3 while reporting outside a hospital during an event attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. They alleged that Shaheen attempted to question the chief minister about an alleged “cycle scam”. Delhi Police has denied the allegations.

“What’s happening in Delhi right now follows a single pattern: silence any woman who dares to ask questions,” he said.

Deep Dive What allegations did women journalists make against Delhi Police at Saket police station? Women journalists Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan alleged they were detained, assaulted, and mistreated by Delhi Police while covering an event on September 3 at Saket police station. Why did Rahul Gandhi demand the release of CCTV footage from the Saket police station? Rahul Gandhi demanded the release of the CCTV footage to address the allegations of police misconduct against women journalists and to ensure accountability for the actions of the police personnel involved. How have the Delhi Police responded to the allegations of misconduct and assault against them? Delhi Police have denied the allegations made by the journalists and provided a statement indicating that their complaints were referred to the Crime Branch for a fair investigation.

His remarks came amid separate allegations by three women journalists of sexual harassment and manhandling by police personnel while covering protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar on October 3.

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Gandhi alleged that hundreds of people were detained during the protests and that women protesters had complained of misbehaviour by male police personnel. He also alleged that cameras were snatched from women journalists and said, “Not even an FIR was filed on a journalist’s complaint.”

“A few weeks ago, Shaheen and Nafisa recounted their experiences of violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station. Think about it—inside the station, the very place where women go to file complaints. Those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting women are now the ones posing a threat to them. And everyone in this country knows who the Delhi Police answers to,” Rahul Gandhi said, referring to Amit Shah. “Mr. Amit Shah—why are you and your police so afraid of women?”

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Women journalists recount alleged assault

In a video shared by Gandhi, Shaheen and Nafisa described their alleged treatment at Saket police station.

They said police personnel took them inside while they were covering the movement of the chief minister. One of the journalists alleged that officers initially tried to force them inside and later called female personnel when they resisted.

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“We were literally kidnapped at that police station. We were subjected to brutality, we were assaulted,” she said.

She alleged that their phones were taken away and that senior police personnel threatened to put them in the lock-up and register an FIR.

An officer allegedly told them, “Give us your phone and put them in the lock-up.” The journalists also alleged that they were threatened with cases that would “finish” their journalism.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police avoid name tags at Jantar Mantar protests to prevent social media targeting

‘They started slapping us’

The women alleged that a female police officer in civilian clothes subsequently took their phones and assaulted them. “We later found out that she was an SI there,” one of them said, identifying the officer as Sonam.

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“She started slapping us repeatedly,” she alleged, adding that they were slapped at the reception and later taken upstairs. The women were taken into a room, where they alleged that they were thrown to the floor and kicked and punched.

“They kept slapping us repeatedly,” one of the women said. She further alleged that they were beaten with sticks and threatened with further action against their families.

Journalist alleges religious abuse

The journalists also alleged that the assault became more severe after the officer saw the name “Mohammad Khan” on one of their phones.

“Oh, so you are Muslim? Then I will hit you with four more sticks,” the journalist quoted the officer as saying.

ALSO READ | 3 women journalists accuse Delhi cops of sexual harassment at Jantar Mantar stir, probe launched

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She alleged that the officer repeatedly used the word “Muslim” while abusing her. “Ma'am, being Muslim is not a crime,” she said she told the officer. The journalists said they later underwent medical examinations and called for CCTV footage from the police station to be made public.

The journalists have demanded that the complete CCTV footage from Saket police station be made public, the officers they accused of assaulting them be suspended and action be taken against those responsible. They also called for an impartial investigation into the alleged assault and religious abuse.

Rahul Gandhi demands CCTV footage

Reacting to the allegations, Gandhi demanded that the CCTV footage be released and that action be taken against the police personnel accused of wrongdoing.

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“The entire CCTV footage from the Saket police station should be made public. Immediate action must be taken against the guilty police officers,” he said.

Jantar Mantar complaints sent to Crime Branch

Delhi Police has transferred complaints filed by three women journalists over the October 3 Jantar Mantar protests to the Crime Branch for a “fair and impartial enquiry”. Police said the complainants underwent medical examinations, HT reported earlier.

Deputy commissioner of police Neha Yadav also appealed to anyone with video footage related to the allegations to share it with the Crime Branch.

The complaints came amid protests demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On October 2, Delhi Police detained around 1,000 people as political parties, student groups and civil society organisations attempted to protest near Jantar Mantar. Those detained included AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, former Delhi chief minister Atishi, activist Yogendra Yadav and AISA president Neha Bora.

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