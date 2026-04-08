‘Release the transcript’: Derek O’Brien challenges EC over ‘get lost’ remark row

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday challenged the Election Commission to release the transcript of their conversation at the 7-minute meeting, after TMC alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner asked them to “get lost.”

At a press conference earlier, Derek O'Brien alleged that CEC Gyanesh Kumar told them to “get lost” when he was questioned on conducting a free and fair election.(ANI)

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Taking to his X account, TMP MP wrote, “We challenge them to release the transcript of what was said by them & us at the 7-minute meeting. They are lying through their teeth.”

At a press conference earlier, Derek O'Brien alleged that CEC Gyanesh Kumar told them to “get lost” when he was questioned on conducting a free and fair election, news agency PTI quoted Derek as saying.

EC says they held ‘straight talk’

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Election Commission posted on X stating they gave the TMC delegation a "straight talk" that elections in the state will be fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free, raid-free, and source-jamming-free. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Election Commission posted on X stating they gave the TMC delegation a "straight talk" that elections in the state will be fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free, raid-free, and source-jamming-free. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To this, Derek O' Brien wrote, "They leaked this non-existent conversation through 'sources”. CEC told the four of us to: ‘Get lost.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To this, Derek O' Brien wrote, "They leaked this non-existent conversation through 'sources”. CEC told the four of us to: ‘Get lost.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Elaborating on the timeline of the events, Derek said at the press conference that the meeting began at 10:02 am and ended at 10:07 am. During the meeting TMC asked CEC, “You are transferring officials, and how you would want to conduct a free and fair election?” After this, the CEC allegedly told them to leave. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elaborating on the timeline of the events, Derek said at the press conference that the meeting began at 10:02 am and ended at 10:07 am. During the meeting TMC asked CEC, “You are transferring officials, and how you would want to conduct a free and fair election?” After this, the CEC allegedly told them to leave. {{/usCountry}}

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“One of our colleagues congratulated him on being the only CEC in India to have notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be removed,” the MP said. He also added that a press conference will happen to discuss the same, where all “like-minded anti-BJP parties” will gather at 4-4:30 in the evening.

Meanwhile, other members of TMC also reiterated the same allegations, including MP Sagarika Ghose, who said the CEC told them two lines: “The first line: where is your authorised signatory. And the second most shameful two words: ”get lost,” she wrote on X.

Also read: Making sense of West Bengal’s poll rolls after SIR, adjudication process

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According to the Election Commission officials, Gyanesh Kumar requested TMC MP Derek O'Brien to maintain decorum, stating that shouting and inappropriate behaviour are unacceptable in the Commission's premises, PTI reported.

Assembly elections are set to take place in West Bengal for the 294-member Assembly. The election will take place in two phases, with the first on April 23 and the second on April 29. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akansha Purohit ...Read More Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills. Read Less

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