Reliance to bear full costs of employees, family members vaccination: Nita Ambani

Nita M Ambani, philanthropist, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, has sent a mail to all Reliance employees and their family members, urging them to register for the government of India's Covid-19 vaccination programme, and the company would bear the full cost of the vaccination for the employee, spouse, parents and children.

In the mail, the non-executive director of Reliance Industries said cherishing the health and happiness of our family is what it means to be part of a family--the Reliance family.

She said: "With your support, we will soon be able to put the pandemic behind us. Until then do not let your guard down. Continue to take the utmost safety and hygiene precautions. We are in the last stages of the collective battle. Together we must win and we will win."

Earlier, in the Reliance Family Day 2020 message, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had given assurances that as soon as any approved vaccine is available in India, Reliance would plan early vaccination for all employees and family members.

The government has now started the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme.

She concluded the letter, "Corona haarega, India Jeetega."