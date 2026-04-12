Relief over, temperature in Delhi to touch 40 degrees Celsius by April 15: IMD

The Capital’s temperatures continued their steady climb on Saturday, as Delhi recorded a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius (°C), ending the brief respite from a two-day rain spell. While the maximum temperature was still 1.4 degrees below the normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the incremental rise over the past few days is on course to take the maximum to the 40°C mark by Wednesday.

Delhi’s 24-hour AQI was 123 (moderate) on Saturday, improving from 151 recorded a day earlier. (RAJ K RAJ /HT)

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Since recording a decade-low monthly maximum temperature of 28.2°C on April 8, Delhi logged maximum temperatures of 30.8°C and 32.8°C on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

IMD said on Saturday that the maximum temperature will rise over the next six days, and is expected to reach 40°C by Wednesday, and may reach 41°C on Friday. “Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 6-7°C during next 7 days. Prevailing below normal Maximum temperatures are likely to become normal during next 2 days and above normal to appreciably above normal thereafter,” IMD said in its forecast.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6°C, which was also below the normal of 21°C. However, the IMD forecast the minimum temperature to rise in 1-2°C increments daily over the next few days and reach 23-25°C by Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} Experts attributed the rise in temperature to a lack of weather activity. “There will be dry winds over the next few days, as the cooling of northwestern winds fades. As there will he continuous, bright sunshine with no cloud cover and no rainfall, the temperature is bound to rise,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts attributed the rise in temperature to a lack of weather activity. “There will be dry winds over the next few days, as the cooling of northwestern winds fades. As there will he continuous, bright sunshine with no cloud cover and no rainfall, the temperature is bound to rise,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Palawat said that a heatwave-like condition—when the maximum temperature hits 40°C, and is 4.5°C above the normal—may also occur over the next few days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palawat said that a heatwave-like condition—when the maximum temperature hits 40°C, and is 4.5°C above the normal—may also occur over the next few days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya, in a post on X, said, “As rains taper down now, temperatures are all set to rise gradually starting this weekend. By next mid week - weekend, many cities to record maximum temperatures b/w 42 to 45°c. Delhi and Haryana can report first 40°c of the season by 17th or 18th April. Heatwave conditions to observe parts of central & peninsular India.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya, in a post on X, said, “As rains taper down now, temperatures are all set to rise gradually starting this weekend. By next mid week - weekend, many cities to record maximum temperatures b/w 42 to 45°c. Delhi and Haryana can report first 40°c of the season by 17th or 18th April. Heatwave conditions to observe parts of central & peninsular India.” {{/usCountry}}

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So far this year, the maximum temperature recorded in the Capital is 36.8°C – on March 11 and April 2. In comparison, Delhi had recorded higher temperatures in the first week of April last year. In 2025, Delhi clocked a maximum of 39°C on April 3 and over 40°C by April 7. The highest April temperature last year was 41°C, recorded on April 8, as the city recorded a three-day heatwave from April 7 to 9.

The IMD, in its forecast for Sunday, said, “Mainly clear sky, sustained surface winds with speeds reaching 15-25kmph, occasionally gusting to 35kmph during the daytime.”

The city’s 24-hour average air quality index at 4pm was 123, in the “moderate” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin, marking an improvement from the reading of 151 recorded a day earlier.

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The Centre’s Early Warning System for Delhi predicted “moderate” to “poor” AQI over the next six days. Palawat said that while temperatures could decrease due to western disturbances, it was unlikely.

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