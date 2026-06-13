Barmer/Pali: Renowned Mand folk singer Gavri Devi, who earned nationwide recognition for her contribution to traditional music, and dedicated nearly eight decades to preserving the Rajasthan’s musical heritage, died at her residence in Pali district on Thursday evening. She was 98.

Renowned Mand folk singer Gavri Devi dies

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According to her family members, Gavri Devi had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time. She breathed her last around 8 pm at her ancestral home in Gavri Nagar, Desuri. Her last rites were held on Friday, attended by artists, admirers and members of the cultural fraternity from across Rajasthan, they said.

Widely regarded as one of the foremost exponents of Mand singing, Gavri Devi played a significant role in taking Rajasthan’s traditional folk music to audiences across India and abroad. One of her renditions of ‘Kesariya Balam…’ became closely associated with Rajasthan’s cultural identity and hospitality, earning her recognition far beyond the state.

Over a musical journey spanning several decades, she remained committed to preserving and promoting Mand, one of Rajasthan’s oldest and most revered folk traditions. Known for its expressive and romantic style, Mand is believed to have originated in the Jaisalmer region historically known as Mand and was once closely associated with royal courts.

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{{^usCountry}} Devi’s most popular songs include “Mor Bole Re Malji”, “Baga Chalo Kesariya”, “100 Koson Door Base Mara Sajan” and “Dhola Mare Des Mein Nipje Teen Ratna”. Her devotional and Sufi-inspired renditions were also widely appreciated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Devi’s most popular songs include “Mor Bole Re Malji”, “Baga Chalo Kesariya”, “100 Koson Door Base Mara Sajan” and “Dhola Mare Des Mein Nipje Teen Ratna”. Her devotional and Sufi-inspired renditions were also widely appreciated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Throughout her career, she performed on major cultural platforms across the country and remained associated with Doordarshan and All India Radio throughout her career. In recognition of her contribution to folk music, she received the Veer Durgadas Rathore Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rajasthan government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Throughout her career, she performed on major cultural platforms across the country and remained associated with Doordarshan and All India Radio throughout her career. In recognition of her contribution to folk music, she received the Veer Durgadas Rathore Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rajasthan government. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Condoling her death, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the passing of Gavri Devi was an irreparable loss to Rajasthan’s cultural heritage and folk music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Condoling her death, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said the passing of Gavri Devi was an irreparable loss to Rajasthan’s cultural heritage and folk music. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The news of the demise of Pali’s renowned Mand singer Gavri Devi is extremely sad. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the folk music world and the cultural heritage of Rajasthan,” Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The news of the demise of Pali’s renowned Mand singer Gavri Devi is extremely sad. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the folk music world and the cultural heritage of Rajasthan,” Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

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Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief and said, “Gavri Devi performed Mand singing for several decades and became synonymous with this folk art. Her demise is an irreparable loss to Rajasthan’s art and culture sector.”

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