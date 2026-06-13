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Renowned Mand folk singer Gavri Devi dies

Gavri Devi, the iconic Mand folk singer from Rajasthan, passed away at 98, leaving a significant legacy in traditional music. Her death is mourned statewide.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 04:52 am IST
By Vijay Mathrani
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Barmer/Pali: Renowned Mand folk singer Gavri Devi, who earned nationwide recognition for her contribution to traditional music, and dedicated nearly eight decades to preserving the Rajasthan’s musical heritage, died at her residence in Pali district on Thursday evening. She was 98.

Renowned Mand folk singer Gavri Devi dies

According to her family members, Gavri Devi had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time. She breathed her last around 8 pm at her ancestral home in Gavri Nagar, Desuri. Her last rites were held on Friday, attended by artists, admirers and members of the cultural fraternity from across Rajasthan, they said.

Widely regarded as one of the foremost exponents of Mand singing, Gavri Devi played a significant role in taking Rajasthan’s traditional folk music to audiences across India and abroad. One of her renditions of ‘Kesariya Balam…’ became closely associated with Rajasthan’s cultural identity and hospitality, earning her recognition far beyond the state.

Over a musical journey spanning several decades, she remained committed to preserving and promoting Mand, one of Rajasthan’s oldest and most revered folk traditions. Known for its expressive and romantic style, Mand is believed to have originated in the Jaisalmer region historically known as Mand and was once closely associated with royal courts.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief and said, “Gavri Devi performed Mand singing for several decades and became synonymous with this folk art. Her demise is an irreparable loss to Rajasthan’s art and culture sector.”

 
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