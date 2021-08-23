Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Repatriation of stranded most urgent priority in Afghanistan, say Modi, Merkel

German troops are among international forces securing the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and some of them were involved in a gun battle on Monday.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 10:30 PM IST
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated “our commitment to strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership”. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called for peace and security in Afghanistan in order to facilitate the repatriation of stranded people.

The matter figured in a phone conversation between the two leaders, who discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world.

“They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people,” the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

India has evacuated nearly 550 people, including almost 400 of its nationals, from Afghanistan this week and dozens more are expected to be brought home by Tuesday. Germany has been operating military evacuation flights that have flown out nearly 2,700 people from Kabul airport.

German troops are among international forces securing the Kabul airport and some of them were involved in a gun battle on Monday.

On Sunday, German foreign minister Heiko Maas spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar as part of Berlin’s efforts to cooperate with international and regional partners on the evacuation flights. “Need to continue evacuation efforts for as long as possible,” the German foreign ministry tweeted.

Modi and Merkel also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including collaboration on Covid-19 vaccines, development cooperation focused on climate and energy, and fostering trade and economic relations.

They exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council. India holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council for August.

“They emphasised commonality of perspectives between both sides on promoting inclusive cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” the readout said.

