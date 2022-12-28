Report seeks wider range of work, more persondays under MGNREGS

New Delhi A review report of the Centre’s rural schemes has recommended a greater range of permissible work and higher average persondays in the flagship job guarantee scheme MGNREGS, while offering a slew of steps in other welfare programmes.

The sixth Common Review Mission (CRM), led by former bureaucrats Aruna Sharma and Rajeev Ranjan, has suggested more freedom to states in implementing the MGNREGS and timely payment for houses under the PMAY scheme.

“Payment to material vendors needs to be done timely. There is a need to increase average number of persondays though limited to 100 per household. Effective fund flow is the backbone of any government scheme. Timely and regular flow of funds needs to be ensured. For ensuring this, the option of revolving funds may be explored,” the report said.

The recommendation assumes importance as many states have demanded the annual cap of 100 days be increased to 150. The central government, however, has not agreed. The CRM report suggests more work be given to the beneficiaries. According to government data, average days of employment given to households stood at 50.7 in FY21-22 and in the current financial year, the figure is 40.11.

The report said: “There should be greater diversification of permissible works instead of listing the types of permissible works. Broad categories of works may be listed out and flexibility should be given at the ground level to select the types of works as per broad categories.”

A senior government official said, “The scheme desperately needs more flexibility for the states as a one-size-fits-all strategy won’t work in the long term in a country such as India. We have to take into account the requirements at the grass-root level in different areas.”

The review panel said that for the PMAY, one of the most popular schemes of the Narendra Modi government, “Timely payment is the crux and that needs to be monitored. There have been instances even though a house is complete, still waiting for second and third instalments.”

The CRM said that, during field visits, it was opined to increase the time to complete houses from the current one year on a case by case basis.

The government official backed the suggestions on the PMAY and said, “Timely payment in a welfare scheme can give it extra mileage. In PMAY, more time is needed in certain areas and also in the case of natural calamities.” The Centre has set a target to give houses for all by 2024.

The panel has also suggested that the minimum population norm to build roads in a certain area can be relaxed for vulnerable tribal villages. The CRM also wants higher pension for old or disabled people in rural areas.

