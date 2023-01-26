Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch parade live

The Republic Day Parade marks one of the most keenly watched events on the day when the country officially became a sovereign republic in 1950. The Parade – a major highlight of the Republic Day celebration Thursday – will begin at Kartavya Path in Delhi at 10am and will display marches by several contingents of the Armed Forces, and tableaus from various state and central departments.

When and Where to watch Republic Day Parade 2023?

The parade will be telecast live on various platforms and people can watch the event from the comfort of their homes. They can choose to tune in to Doordarshan's YouTube Channel or follow the Press Information Bureau which will also be live-streaming the event on its YouTube channel. Other regional and national news channels will also telecast the parade. Those interested can follow Hindustan Times for 360-degree coverage of the event.

What to expect from this year's Republic Day celebrations?

Apart from the Parade, the celebrations include tableaux display by the states and central ministries/departments; cultural performances by children; acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, besides Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk and PM's NCC rally.

The first-ever women riders will also be participating in the Parade as part of the Camel Contingent of the Border Security Force. They will be among the 16 marching contingents from the armed forces, central paramilitary forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps, NSS along with 19 military pipes and drums bands in the Parade this year.

Security stepped up

Meanwhile, security in the national capital has been stepped up to ensure a peaceful celebration of the event. Police have stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification drives, and patrolling, reported news agency PTI.

Around 6,000 security personnel would be deployed and a total of 24 help desks will be set up in the New Delhi district for those who will attend the celebrations, officials told PTI

Anti-sabotage checks are being conducted in markets, high footfall areas, and other prominent places by the Bomb Disposal Team along with dog squads, police said.

(With agency inputs)

