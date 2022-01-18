Republic Day parade: Scrolls to depict valour of heroes of freedom struggle

NEW DELHI: Ten scrolls, each measuring 750 metres, depicting valour of heroes of India’s freedom movement, will be put at the Rajpath for the Republic Day parade. Over 500 artists from Odisha and Chandigarh have painted the scrolls reflecting traditional art forms such as Madhubani, Pattachitra, Talapatra Chitra, Manjusha, and Patua.

National Gallery of Modern Art director-general Adwaita Garanayak said they organised workshops for amalgamating varied forms of visual and performing arts of the country to represent the essence of unity and diversity in India. “I believe that the gigantic scrolls when displayed at Rajpath will garner the interest of each individual to delve deep into the history of the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle and would also draw attention towards the unified visual aspects of modern, indigenous, and contemporary arts of India,” Garanayak said in a statement.

The scrolls will be put up behind the seating area for the public, said a Central Public Works Department (CPWD) official.

CPWD is also planning to install 10 large LED screens along the Rajpath and is in the process of completing the work at the site, said a second official.

With less than 10 days left for the event, the CPWD is giving final touches to the redevelopment work at Central Vista Avenue. This will be the first Republic Day parade at the revamped avenue.

Arrangements for seating and the parade were being made at the site.

Another CPWD official said major work at the avenue for the parade is over and final touches are being given. “This time, 10 huge LED screens, including four near the presidential dais, for the public (will be put up). Live visuals of the parade will be telecasted.”

The agency is in the process of completing the construction work at the parking lots, where space for close to 4,000 vehicles will be provided.

A Delhi traffic police officer said parking space for around 7,000 vehicles will be needed. “The parking space at the venue has slightly been reduced due to the construction of amenity blocks and underpasses. We have been provided alternate parking sites at Jawahar Bhawan (on Raisina Road) and Vanijya Bhawan (on Akbar road). This is for the first time we have been provided parking sites at these locations.”

Due to the Covid situation, the parade will terminate at the National Stadium while the tableaux will be taken to Red Fort.