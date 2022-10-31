Rescue ops continue overnight as Gujarat bridge collapse kills over 100| Top 10

More than 100 people are reported to be dead after what was called the “hanging bridge” collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi on Sunday evening, sending shockwaves across the country. Rescue teams - including armed forces personnel and those from the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) - were rushed to the site soon after the incident and operations continued overnight. Over 150 people, according to news agency ANI, have been rescued so far.

Here are top updates on the Morbi bridge collapse:

1. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the accident site on Sunday night, took stock of the situation and held a review meeting. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the Morbi tragedy. He is in constant touch with me and is getting immediate details about the rescue and relief operations and the treatment of the injured," the Chief Minister said in a late-night tweet. Visuals - posted by his office - showed him holding discussions with officials and surveying the area.

2. "We have recovered 120 bodies so far. The toll is likely going to increase as the search operation continues," police officer P Dekavadiya was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

3. PM Modi had reached his home state earlier on Sunday to lay the foundation stone of Tata-Airbus aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara. Condoling the deaths, he sought urgent mobilisation of rescue teams after the incident and announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for families of those who died.

4. The bridge had reopened just last week but it’s not clear if it had a clearance certificate. It was overcrowded at the time of the accident.

5. “The bridge was given to Oreva company for operation and maintenance for 15 years. In March this year, it was closed for the public for renovation. It reopened on Gujarati new year celebrated on October 26,” Morbi chief security officer Sandeep Singh Jhala told media, HT reported. “We have no idea whether the fitness certificate was issued to the company for opening the bridge or not.”

6. Recalling the moments when the accident happened, eyewitnesses said the bridge came crashing down within seconds. Hundreds had gathered on the bridge at the time of the accident.

7. “Prime Minister's Office has extended massive support to carry out the rescue operation. SDRF and Police are already at the site. Cases under section 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on the management team of the bridge,” Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

8. A first information report (FIR) was filed under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi had earlier said.

9. A high-level probe has also been ordered.

10. The accident comes amid election preparations in the state. The dates, however, are yet to be announced.

