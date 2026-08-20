The Delhi Police on Thursday denied reports that it had granted permission for any protest regarding reservation reforms at Jantar Mantar on August 21. The clarification came after videos making the claim were circulated on social media, with the police terming them as "false and misleading".

The police said that prohibitory orders are in place the New Delhi district under which protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited. (PTI Photo)

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“No permission has been granted for any protest, procession, demonstration or assembly at Jantar Mantar,” the police said in a statement shared on its official X account.

The police said that prohibitory orders are in place the New Delhi district under which protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited.

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"Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, are already in force in the New Delhi district," the Delhi Police statement read.

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{{^usCountry}} It further warned of legal action against individuals for creating or spreading fake news in connection to the grant of permission for protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further warned of legal action against individuals for creating or spreading fake news in connection to the grant of permission for protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21. {{/usCountry}}

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"Citizens have been advised not to amplify, forward or share unverified content circulating on social media. Legal action may be initiated against individuals found creating or disseminating fake news," police cautioned in the statement.

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'Reservation Hatao Andolan's' protest call

The statement came after a protest was called by "Reservation Hatao Andolan", an Instagram-based page that quickly built momentum by adopting the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest-mobilisation tactics. The digital campaign has now called for a physical, anti-reservation protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21.

During the Cockroach Janta Party protest against NEET exam irregularities last month, the Delhi Police had termed the protest at Jantar Mantar as ‘illegal’ as it said they would not allow the Sansad Chalo march to Parliament on July 20.

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Senior officers said the march would be stopped on the grounds that it would disrupt law and order in a high-security zone, endanger public safety and choke traffic in central Delhi. Detentions, they said, would follow if a large gathering pushed toward Parliament.

However, as the protesting students went ahead with the march, they faced police action which later turned into a point of contention between the Centre and the Opposition which alleged that the security personnel resorted to the use of violence against students. The issue rocked the monsoon session of the Parliament as the Opposition parties cornered the government over the alleged use of pellet guns and AK-47s on NEET protesters.