'Reservation Hatao Andolan' protest LIVE: Crowd swells at Jantar Mantar as Delhi Police shift venue
Reservation Hatao protest LIVE updates: The NOC issued by Delhi Police allows a maximum of 500 people to gather at the Ramlila Maidan until 4 pm, with the police stating that it had “no objection" for the protest from “a law and order point of view”.
‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest LIVE updates: The Delhi Police has given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a peaceful protest under the “Reservation Hatao Andolan” at the national capital's iconic Ramlila Ground on Friday, according to an official communication issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District....Read More
The development comes amid a digital campaign by “Reservation Hatao Andolan”, an Instagram-based page that has gained momentum by adopting protest-mobilisation tactics used by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The campaign, which has 5.6 million followers on Instagram, had earlier called for an anti-reservation protest at Jantar Mantar on August 21.
The NOC issued by Delhi Police allows a maximum of 500 people to gather at the venue until 4 pm, with the police stating that it had “no objection" for the protest from “a law and order point of view”.
The permission comes after the Delhi Police denied reports that a protest at Jantar Mantar had been granted permission.
“No permission has been granted for any protest, procession, demonstration or assembly at Jantar Mantar,” the police said in a statement shared on its official X account on Thursday.
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- 21 Aug 2026, 03:21:08 PM IST
‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest LIVE updates: A protester says will continue stir at Jantar Mantar
We are sitting at Jantar Mantar. We have asked for permission to protest here, and this is exactly where we want to be.— Abhinay Pandey (@AbhinayWithYou) August 21, 2026
And we will continue to sit here.#21AugReservationHataoAndolan https://t.co/wrSy0fm9pr
- 21 Aug 2026, 03:09:48 PM IST
‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest LIVE updates: Protesters still at Jantar Mantar
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- 21 Aug 2026, 02:56:23 PM IST
‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest LIVE updates: What are the demands?
The ‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’:
Advocates for academic admissions and public employment to be determined solely by merit and talent rather than caste quotas.
Proposes ending the requirement to declare or record caste details on public forms, job applications, and educational processes under a "One Nation, One Identity" framework.
Suggests that government assistance or affirmative action should instead be based purely on economic status, disability, orphan status, or being a child of a martyr, regardless of caste or religion.
- 21 Aug 2026, 02:54:09 PM IST
‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest LIVE updates: What is RHA?
‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ is a viral, digital campaign and social media movement in India advocating for the abolition or major reform of the caste-based reservation system in government jobs and educational institutions.
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- 21 Aug 2026, 02:51:51 PM IST
‘Reservation Hatao Andolan’ protest LIVE updates: RHA slams protest venue change
“Permission was sought a month ago for Jantar Mantar. But on the day of the protest, at 12 noon suddenly the venue was changed to Ramleela Maidan and the number fixed at 500. You're not changing the place, your attempt is to somehow limit the voice,” RHA wrote on X.