Residence of Rajasthan rape accused partly razed over ‘encroachment’

Days after 10 Muslim men, including three minors, were apprehended in connection with the rape of five girls at Vijaynagar in Beawar district of Rajasthan, local civic authorities on Monday sealed two gates of a graveyard, including its main entrance, and razed portions of a house belonging to one of the accused, alleging encroachment. The reports of rape of minors triggered a massive protest in the locality by the Hindu community, which also called for a bandh last week demanding strict action against the accused. (HT PHOTO)

Vijaynagar municipality executive officer (EO) Pratap Singh Bhati said that notices seeking land documents were issued on Friday to the management of the graveyard, which was among various places raided by the police during their investigation into the rape case, as well as to the owner of the house, Chand Mohammed, who is the father of one of the accused.

“After they submitted the necessary documents, it was found that there was some encroachment following which we have sealed two gates, including the main one, of the graveyard and razed some front portions of Chand’s house,” Bhati said.

According to the local police, three first information reports (FIRs) were registered on February 16 against 12 Muslim men, including three minors, after complaints by the family members of five girls at the Bijai Nagar police station under the relevant sections for rape and stalking under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Pocso Act.

The accused were also charged with attempting to forcefully convert the girls over the last month, police said.

“The arrests took place also after we conducted a search operation in at least 50 places across the district after the FIR was lodged. Though no evidence of conversion could be recovered so far, it is confirmed that they raped the minors,” SHO, Vijayanagar police station, Karan Singh said.

“Prima facie, the accused — all of whom belong to the Muslim community — have been running a gang for the last few months in Vijaynagar. They used to contact the girls through social media and gave them mobile phones to talk to them. The girls have complained that they used to call them to desolated place in the locality and rape them,” the SHO alleged, adding that the accused also threatened the survivors against reporting the matter to anyone.

Of the 12 accused named in the FIRs, seven have been arrested, three minors detained, while the hunt is on for two absconding accused, police said.

The reports of the rape of minors triggered a massive protest in the locality by the Hindu community, which also called for a bandh last week demanding strict action against the accused.

During the investigation, the local police conducted searches at around 50 locations in the district, including the graveyard believed to be 100-year-old and some cafes and restaurants on February 18.

On Friday, the municipality issued notices to some of these places as well as the houses of the 10 accused, Bhati said.

Shambhu Pathan, a local resident associated with the graveyard’s supervisory committee, said the burial place comprises at least 1,500 tombs.

“It has nothing to do with the rape case and it also does not belong to any of the accused. Yet, the municipality has sealed its main gate today along with another one, calling it an encroachment. They should be aware that the sealed gate and also the entire boundary wall of this graveyard were constructed by the same municipality in 2010 when BJP leader Indrajit Mewara was the chairman,” Pathan alleged.

A stone plaque at the main gate of the graveyard stated that Mewara laid its foundation stone on June 3, 2010. Mewara declined HT’s request for a comment.

The municipality executive officer, however, said all actions were taken after following the rules.

“We issued them a notice after police raids and locals also reported some allegations against them for criminal activities,” Bhati said.

He pointed out that no action was taken on several houses and cafes which were found adhering to the land rules.