Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma gets death threat; call traced to Dausa jail

A prisoner from Dausa's Salaswal jail in Rajasthan on Friday night allegedly threatened to kill chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, police said. Last year as well, an inmate from the Dausa jail had threatened to kill Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. (PTI)

One 29-year-old Rinku, imprisoned for life in a rape case, called the Jaipur police control room and threatened to kill the CM, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

The location of the mobile phone, which was used to make the threat call, was traced back to the Salaswas jail. Police said that after a four hour-long intense search operation in at jail premises from 3 am to 7 am, the phone was recovered.

While the motive behind the death threat remained unclear, police officials said that they were further investigating the matter.

In July 2024, a prisoner from the Dausa central jail had threatened to kill CM Sharma. Previously in January that year, a POCSO convict from the Jaipur central jail had also called the Jaipur police control room and threatened to shoot Sharma.

In a similar incident, the Mumbai police on Thursday received emails containing a threat to blow up the car of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The threat emails were received at two police stations, Goregaon and JJ Marg. The crime branch officials on Friday arrested two persons from Deulgaon Mahi village for allegedly sending the death threat emails against Shinde to police stations.

Police had traced the origin of the emails to a mobile phone using technical analysis.

Last year in November, the Mumbai traffic police had received a death threat aimed at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The threat, which was received on WhatsApp, demanded that Adityanath resign from his position within 10 days or face dire consequences.

The message warned that he will be "killed like Baba Siddique", referencing to the murder of the former minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader.