Rajasthan CM gets death threat from jail inmate; second in 6 months: Police

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday received a death threat from a prisoner lodged in Dausa central jail, said officials familiar with the matter, adding that it is the second such incident in the last six months. Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. (File)

Earlier, on January 17, a POCSO convict identified as Mukesh from the Jaipur central jail also called the Jaipur police control room and threatened to shoot Sharma.

“A similar incident took place on Sunday as well wherein another POCSO convict from Dausa Central Jail called the Jaipur police control room at around 3am and threatened to shoot the CM,” said Jaipur ACP Kailash Bishnoi.

Following the incident, the Jaipur police immediately alerted the Dausa jail authority.

“The caller was identified as Nimo, a resident of West Bengal’s Darjeeling. He was a convict of a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case and was shifted to Dausa jail from the Jaipur prison only three months ago. We are questioning him and also a few other inmates about his motive and any relation with the previous threat call. Further investigation is underway,” said Dausa superintendent of police (SP) Ranjeeta Sharma.

Sharma also added that an immediate search operation was also conducted at the jail on Sunday morning from which the police recovered 10 mobile phones from the inmates.