Two arrested for threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde’s car

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2025 08:28 AM IST

The arrested suspects have been identified as Mangesh Achyutrao Wayal, 35, and Abhay Gajanan Shingane, 22. They are being brought to Mumbai for further investigation, police officials confirmed

Mumbai: The crime branch officials on Friday arrested two persons from Deulgaon Mahi village in Buldhana district for allegedly sending threatening emails to two city police stations, warning of a bomb attack on deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s car.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Mangesh Achyutrao Wayal, 35, and Abhay Gajanan Shingane, 22. They are being brought to Mumbai for further investigation, police officials confirmed.

According to authorities, the threat emails were received in the early hours of Thursday at the Goregaon and JJ Marg police stations. The messages cryptically warned of an attempt to blow up Shinde’s vehicle, prompting the Goregaon police to register an FIR against unidentified individuals.

During their probe, crime branch officials traced the origin of the emails to a mobile phone. Using technical analysis, they tracked the device’s internet protocol (IP) address and pinpointed its tower location in Deulgaon Mahi. Acting swiftly, officers detained the phone’s registered owner, Mangesh Wayal.

Wayal, however, denied involvement, claiming that someone else may have misused his device. Based on his statement, police detained four more individuals from the village, including Shingane. Upon questioning, investigators determined that Shingane had used Wayal’s phone to send the threatening emails.

A team from Crime Branch Unit 12 has left for Buldhana to escort the two accused to Mumbai. They will be handed over to the Goregaon police for further legal proceedings, officials said.

