'Resilience, root cause, rebuilding': IndiGo CEO says 2,200-flight network restored

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday released a video message to the employees of the airline, celebrating the restoration of a network of 2,200 flights after mass disruptions and thanking employees for their efforts. “Through the storm, we found our wings,” the CEO said. IndiGo CEO stated that the airline's focus now is on three things: "resilience, root cause analysis, and rebuilding."(PTI screengrab)

In an approximately three-minute-long video message, Elbers said, "The airline's focus now is on three things: resilience, root cause analysis, and rebuilding," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

He further said that the last few weeks were challenging, but the collective dedication of employees helped in overcoming the disruption.

Updating on the current status of flights, Elbers said that IndiGo restored a network of 2200 flights today.

Also read: Flight disruptions likely amid Delhi fog, low visibility? Air India, SpiceJet issue advisories

Elbers thanked all the IndiGo employees who supported in restoring the operations, including pilots, the operating control centre, and customer service. He said that during this time, the employees supported each other.

Talking about moving forward, the CEO said that the airline will now focus on resilience, root cause analysis and rebuilding. In the context of resilience, he said that the focus will be on solidifying operations as bad weather begins this week.

Also read: Thick fog, AQI spike continue in Delhi as curbs kick in: Check worst-hit areas | India News

He also talked about the cause of large-scale disruptions, stating several factors resulted in the disruptions, while urging employees not to take part in speculations. “Please stay calm and avoid engaging in such speculations,” he reportedly said.

Elbers also noted that a large-scale analysis is already underway, and an external aviation expert has been appointed to look into it.

“Similar disruptions occurred in other parts of the world with large airlines,” he said, adding that every crisis is unique.

In an effort to rebuild, Elbers said that the leadership team, along with him, will travel across the network to understand challenges faced by passengers.

Earlier, the crisis-hit airlines cited “compounding effects of multiple factors” as the reason for mass-scale disruptions.

At the peak of the disruptions, IndiGO cancelled around 1,588 domestic flights, which was about 79% of its domestic schedule.