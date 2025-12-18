Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
Thick fog, AQI spike continue in Delhi as curbs kick in: Check worst-hit areas

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 09:50 am IST

While the overall AQI in Delhi was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category, some areas also saw ‘severe’ air this morning even as GRAP-4 curbs remained in place.

Delhi woke up to another morning of toxic smog as the air quality remained at 358 at 8 am on Thursday, falling in the ‘very poor’ category. Airlines issued travel advisories, and major parts of the national capital recorded AQI around 400.

The average Delhi AQI stood at 358 at 8 am on Thursday, falling in the 'very poor' category(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
The average Delhi AQI stood at 358 at 8 am on Thursday, falling in the 'very poor' category(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 334 at 4 pm. While the average AQI stood at ‘very poor’, it reached ‘severe’ in major areas across Delhi, touching nearly 400. As per the data by the Central Pollution Control Board, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 418, Vivek Vihar at 412, Wazirpur at 403, Jahangirpuri at 403 and Mundka at 400.

LocationAOICategory
Wazirpur403Severe
Bawana380Very Poor
Rohini397Very Poor
Anand Vihar418Severe
Mundka400Severe
Jahangirpuri403Severe
Vivek Vihar412Severe
Chandani Chowk387Very Poor
ITO397Very Poor
Narela376Very Poor

Also read: WFH to vehicle entry ban: What are the Delhi government's anti-pollution curbs kicking in today?

Amid the toxic smog and low visibility, Delhi airport released an advisory warning of potential flight disruptions. Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, issued advisories, urging passengers to check the flight status before reaching the airport.

Visuals showed a blanket of dense fog covering the entire national capital, reducing visibility and causing distress to residents.

This comes even as GRAP-4 restrictions remain in place, with additional curbs kicking in today, including a shift to hybrid mode for offices, a ban on entry of certain vehicles and a mandatory PUC certificate for pollution caused by vehicles.

Besides, pumps are not dispensing fuel to vehicles without valid PUC certificates, news agency PTI reported. This measure is being implemented with the help of automatic number plate reader cameras, voice alerts at pumps, and police support.

Also read: Flight disruptions likely amid Delhi fog, low visibility? Air India, SpiceJet issue advisories

According to the report, 580 police personnel have been deployed at 126 checkpoints, including borders.

The measures were introduced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) after the pollution in the city remained at the ‘severe’ category for three consecutive days since December 13.

However, emergency vehicles have been excluded from the curbs, including those working in hospitals, fire departments and other essential services.

