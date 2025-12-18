Thick fog, AQI spike continue in Delhi as curbs kick in: Check worst-hit areas

Delhi woke up to another morning of toxic smog as the air quality remained at 358 at 8 am on Thursday, falling in the ‘very poor’ category. Airlines issued travel advisories, and major parts of the national capital recorded AQI around 400. The average Delhi AQI stood at 358 at 8 am on Thursday, falling in the 'very poor' category(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 334 at 4 pm. While the average AQI stood at ‘very poor’, it reached ‘severe’ in major areas across Delhi, touching nearly 400. As per the data by the Central Pollution Control Board, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 418, Vivek Vihar at 412, Wazirpur at 403, Jahangirpuri at 403 and Mundka at 400.

Location AOI Category Wazirpur 403 Severe Bawana 380 Very Poor Rohini 397 Very Poor Anand Vihar 418 Severe Mundka 400 Severe Jahangirpuri 403 Severe Vivek Vihar 412 Severe Chandani Chowk 387 Very Poor ITO 397 Very Poor Narela 376 Very Poor

Amid the toxic smog and low visibility, Delhi airport released an advisory warning of potential flight disruptions. Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, issued advisories, urging passengers to check the flight status before reaching the airport.

Visuals showed a blanket of dense fog covering the entire national capital, reducing visibility and causing distress to residents.

This comes even as GRAP-4 restrictions remain in place, with additional curbs kicking in today, including a shift to hybrid mode for offices, a ban on entry of certain vehicles and a mandatory PUC certificate for pollution caused by vehicles.

Besides, pumps are not dispensing fuel to vehicles without valid PUC certificates, news agency PTI reported. This measure is being implemented with the help of automatic number plate reader cameras, voice alerts at pumps, and police support.

According to the report, 580 police personnel have been deployed at 126 checkpoints, including borders.

The measures were introduced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) after the pollution in the city remained at the ‘severe’ category for three consecutive days since December 13.

However, emergency vehicles have been excluded from the curbs, including those working in hospitals, fire departments and other essential services.