Amid dense fog and low visibility in Delhi and most parts of North India this morning, several airlines, including SpiceJet, Air India and IndiGo, released travel advisories, urging passengers to check the status of their flights beforehand. Airlines advised passengers to check flight status beforehand due to disruptions caused by low visibility to Delhi and Chandigarh.(ANI )

Taking to their official X handle, SpiceJet informed the passengers that all departures, arrivals and their consequent flights may be affected due to the dense fog in Delhi. It further advised passengers to check their flight status through the official website.

Air India also released an advisory citing potential poor visibility in the next few days. It said that this could impact the airline's primary hub in Delhi and a few other airports in northern, eastern India and some other cities.

It also stated the measures being taken by the airlines to mitigate the fog-related disruptions. Round-the-clock assistance will be provided to passengers to make alternative arrangements.

Air India's ‘FogCare’ initiative will allow passengers booked on flights with potential delays to receive advance alerts on their mobile phones. Along with this, passengers would have an option to change their flight without paying extra or can seek a full refund of the booking.

IndiGo in an X post released an advisory for disruptions in flight operations due to low visibility in Chandigarh. “As a precaution, some flights have been cancelled throughout the day to prioritise safety,” the airline wrote.

They advised passengers to allow extra travel time and check the flight status on the official website beforehand.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Delhi Airport also announced that Low Visibility Procedures are in progress, asking passengers to contact their airlines for updates. Later, it issued another advisory stating that the flight operations are under CAT III conditions, which may lead to disruptions.

“We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers,” the airport said.

Flight disruptions have become common over the past few days as visuals across Delhi showed a thick layer of toxic smog, decreasing the visibility.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department predicted shallow to moderate fog likely to prevail in the morning hours of December 18, 20 and 23. It also reported that moderate to dense fog is likely during the morning hours of December 21 and 22 in Delhi.