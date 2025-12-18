No hilly escape from Delhi pollution? AQI nears 300 in Dehradun, experts flag concern

As Delhi chokes on the toxic smog and poor air quality, the situations is deteriorating in the mountains too. The air quality in Dehradun has dropped into the ‘poor’ category, raising serious concerns. In the early hours of Thursday, the AQI in the Uttarakhand city stood at 274 at 6 am, as per Central Pollution Control Board data. As per the data by CPCB, the 24-hour average AQI of Dehradun stood at 294 at 4 pm on Wednesday, falling in the ‘poor’ category.(PTI)

Earlier on Wednesday, the AQI was recorded as 267, while the average AQI reached near 291, Professor Vijay Sridhar, head of the pollution monitoring centre at Doon University, told PTI.

The professor said that while some improvements were seen during the day, due to the air movement, at night, the AQI crossed 300. He also added that while the air in Dehradun is not as bad as Delhi, it cannot be considered satisfactory.

Further, concerns have been flagged related to the outdated LED displays installed across the city, with several showing inaccurate air quality data.

Experts reportedly cite vehicular traffic, garbage burning and forest fires as the cause of rising pollution in the city. They also warn about the health risks associated with poor air quality, including breathing difficulty and throat irritation. The elderly and children are the ones most severely affected by it.

Spread across 3,099 sq km, Dehradun serves as Uttarakhand's winter capital and a popular destination for tourists.

Mussorie hills, which are normally visible from Dehradun, have also disappeared behind layers of toxic smog, the PTI report said.

With rising AQI in Delhi-NCR, popular tourist destinations across Uttarakhand, including Nainital, Bhimtal, and the Corbett Tiger Reserve, are witnessing a steady rise in visitors.

Delhi residents visiting Uttarakhand told PTI that the air is not as polluted as it is in Delhi. “We come to Corbett Park, and we come here every month, precisely so that we can escape Delhi's pollution for a while,” a visitor was quoted as saying.

While many Uttarakhand residents are happy about the movement of tourists, some have also raised concerns about the rising pollution and traffic due to tourists.

“People moving away from Delhi should not end up increasing the AQI level here," a hotelier told PTI, adding that the heavy footfall on weekends causes traffic jams. “We need to be careful that Ramnagar doesn't end up like Delhi,” the resident said.

According to another local resident, Rachit, the biggest cause of pollution in the city is traffic. Additionally, forest fires in Uttarakhand also contribute to air pollution.

