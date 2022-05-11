'Respect court… but there is 'lakshman rekha': Law minister on sedition law

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said Wednesday that while he 'respected the court(s) and its independence', there is a 'lakshman rekha', or a line not meant to be crossed, that had to be respected by the three organs of the central government 'in letter and spirit'. Rijiju's remarks came shortly after the Supreme Court put on hold the contentious 152-year-old sedition law and emphasised the need to preserve the civil liberties of Indian citizens.

In its interim order the top court directed the government not to file new cases till the British-era law had been fully reviewed, and also said those already booked could approach the courts for relief.

"We've made our positions very clear and also informed the court about intention of prime minister Narendra Modi. We respect the court and its independence… but there's a 'lakshman rekha' that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit," Rijiju said.

“We have to ensure we respect the provisions of the Indian Constitution as well as existing laws.”

The reference to 'lakshman rekha' comes days after the chief justice used the phrase to refer to inaction from the government on orders issued by the court.

"Constitution provides (for) separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of lakshman rekha," he said at an event attended by the prime minister and the law minister.

Earlier on Wednesday the Supreme Court said it would not be appropriate for the sedition law to be invoked at the same time as it is challenged and that those booked under Section 124A could approach courts for relief.

Supreme Court puts 152-year-old colonial-era sedition law on hold

"We hope and expect that Centre and states will restrain from registering fresh FIRs under Section 124A…" the interim order said.

The court rejected the government's arguments against staying the law.

5 key points from Supreme Court's big decision on sedition law

It said it had to balance civil liberties and sovereignty of the State in the wake of several instances of abuse of the law.

The court's interim decision was welcomed by Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, who is among those to have challenged the validity of the sedition law.

"Victory! Supreme Court stays Sec 124A- no new cases can be filed, existing cases can apply for bail & release immediately… Great day for democracy. The sedition law stands stayed. Kudos to the Supreme Court." she said.

With input from ANI

