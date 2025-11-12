Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Retired top official of MNC falls prey to stock trading app fraud, loses 10 crore

PTI |
Updated on: Nov 12, 2025 08:33 pm IST

Claiming to be a representative of a reputed stock broking firm, the woman persuaded him to be part of a number of WhatsApp groups.

A 65-year-old lawyer, a consultant for several multi-national firms, was duped of about 10 crore by cyber fraudsters who lured him to `invest' in the stock market through an app, the city police said on Wednesday.

A 65-year-old lawyer, a consultant for several multi-national firms, was duped of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore by cyber fraudsters.(Representative Image)
A 65-year-old lawyer, a consultant for several multi-national firms, was duped of about 10 crore by cyber fraudsters.(Representative Image)

The victim, who retired from an Indian multinational conglomerate as head of its administration and industrial relations department, was contacted by an unidentified woman sometime in June, said a police official.

Claiming to be a representative of a reputed stock broking firm, the woman persuaded him to be part of a number of WhatsApp groups where information about share trading and IPOs was being shared.

She also sent him a link for downloading a stock trading app "AR Trade Mobi". The victim started investing though the app, transferring a total of 9.94 crore between June and November.

The app showed that he was earning high returns, but he could not withdraw money.

When he requested the so-called investment firm to return his money, he was asked to transfer more money under various pretexts, which made him suspicious.

Eventually, the fraudsters stopped responding to his messages and calls, following which the victim approached Cyber Police, Shivajinagar, Mumbai.

A First Information Report was registered against unidentified persons and further probe was on, the official said.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Exit Poll 2025 on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Exit Poll 2025 on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Retired top official of MNC falls prey to stock trading app fraud, loses 10 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On