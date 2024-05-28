 Prajwal Revanna’s wife files pre-arrest bail petition in abduction case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Prajwal Revanna’s wife files pre-arrest bail petition in abduction case

ByCoovercolly Indresh
May 28, 2024 02:11 AM IST

The SIT, which is probing Prajwal Revanna’s USB case, is also investigating the kidnapping of a woman in KR Pete in Mysuru district allegedly by MLA HD Revanna

Bhavani Revanna, mother of Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, on Monday filed an anticipatory bail application in the Karnataka high court after receiving multiple notices from the Special Investiogation Team (SIT) in the kidnapping case in which her husband is one of the accused.

Prajwal Revanna, a leader of Janata Dal (Secular) party, (Reuters)
The SIT, which is probing Prajwal Revanna’s USB case, is also investigating the kidnapping of a woman in KR Pete in Mysuru district allegedly by MLA HD Revanna. The SIT served notice on May 2 to Bhavani to appear for investigation; however, she did not appear for investigation. The SIT served her second notice, but Bhavani did not respond.

“The police have registered a case against HD Revanna, his relative Sathish Babu, and five others under IPC sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person), and 34 (common intention),’’ a police officer part of the investigation team of SIT said.

Read Here | Allegations against me false, will appear before SIT on May 31: JD(S) MP Prajwal

“Revanna secured bail in the case on May 14 after spending 10 days in judicial custody. Sathish Babu had called her over the phone during the kidnapping, which was confirmed by call detail records (CDR). As part of the investigation, SIT served notice to Bhavani to question her,” he added.

The advocate who filed the application on behalf of Bhavani Revanna argued in court that the SIT did not mention under which rules the notice has been issued to Bhavani Revanna. He requested that his client be granted bail as it is unknown whether there is any need for her arrest. The bench, which heard the petition, directed the SIT to answer the questions raised by Bhavani Revanna’s counsel. The hearing of the petition was posted on Tuesday.

Seven people, including HD Revanna, have been arrested in this case so far. Among them, Revanna got bail. According to people familiar with the matter, the abducted woman had mentioned Bhavani Revanna’s name in her statement, and due to that, Bhavani was facing a threat of arrest.

