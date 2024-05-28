Allegations against me false, will appear before SIT on May 31: JD(S) MP Prajwal

Hassan Parliamentarian Prajwal Revanna, allegedly involved in many cases of sexual harassment, rape and assault, finally resurfaced on Monday, albeit virtually in a pre-recorded video message, and claimed he would appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the charges against him on May 31. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna releases a self-made video saying, "I will appear before SIT on 31 May,” on Monday. (ANI)

Revanna has been abroad for almost a month, presumably in Germany, his first port of call, although his message had no details about his whereabouts. Nor did the message have any explanation as to why it took him so long to respond to the charges against him. Revanna termed the charges politically motivated.

On May 23, his grandfather and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda released a letter asking him to return to India and face the SIT, and also said he (Deve Gowda) had no clue about any of the accusations.

Revanna clarified that his trip abroad was pre-arranged and that he was unaware of the allegations until after his departure. “After being abroad for three or four days, I learned about the case. The election was held on April 26, and no case was registered then. Even the SIT was not formed at that time. I received information about the SIT notice later. However, all the allegations against me are false,” Revanna said in the video.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara welcomed Prajwal’s statement that he would appear before the SIT and cooperate with the probe later this week. “I welcome Prajwal’s statement. He must come and appear and say what he has to before the SIT. The SIT based on the information and evidence it has may have to arrest him, as an arrest warrant has been issued. But, when he is surrendering, how SIT will take it we need to see,” Parameshwara added.

In response to the video, JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy said he had urged Prajwal to cooperate with the SIT investigation and was relieved to hear that he would comply. “Once Prajwal returns and engages with the investigating officers, the legal process can commence, and the outcome will become clearer,” he said.

Revanna expressed regret for any distress caused and reiterated his respect for the law. “I am here to inform everyone of my whereabouts. I have not run away. There is a political conspiracy against me, orchestrated by certain forces. I apologise to my grandfather and the JDS workers. I will return to India on May 31 and attend the hearing before the SIT.”

Revanna said he would cooperate with the investigation. “I will arrive in Karnataka this Friday and fully cooperate with the SIT. I was deeply shocked by the allegations made against me. However, I will face the investigation with respect for the law.”

The first FIR against Prajwal was registered at Holenarasipra police station on May 2, following the complaint of a 47-year-old political party worker. The second FIR was lodged against him on May 5 based on the complaint of a 60-year-old former domestic worker in the Revanna homestead. And the third was registered on May 18 based on the complaint of a 45-year-old victim.

All three cases were booked under IPC sections 376(rape), 376(2)(k) (repeated rape of the same woman), 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in a position of power), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (using force to disrobe a woman), and 354C (voyeurism) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act (IT Act).

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has twice written to the central government, urging the cancellation of Revanna’s diplomatic passport. The ministry of external affairs said last week that it had started the process to cancel his passport .

The Revanna incident has been brewing for a while. He obtained a gag order from the Bengaluru city civil court on June 1, 2023, prohibiting 86 media outlets and three private individuals from sharing or airing or even discussing video clips featuring him having sex . One of the individuals was advocate and local BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda. Revanna’s former driver has admitted to sharing the videos with Devaraje Gowda.

In January, Devaraje Gowda organised a press conference where it was rumoured he would release the videos, but the event was abruptly canceled. The pen drive is believed to contain around 2900 videos involving hundreds of women.