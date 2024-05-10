Twist in Prajwal Revanna case: ‘Woman forced to complain against accused,’ says NCW

In a significant twist in ongoing Prajwal Revanna’s sexual harassment case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) stated that a woman had approached them claiming that she was forced to file a complaint against the Hassan MP, who is alleged of sexual abuse and kidnap. Prajwal Revanna case: “Woman was forced to complain against accused,” says NCW

Multiple media reports also said that the woman has also sought protection for her family and complained that she has been receiving threats from multiple phone numbers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read - Kumaraswamy on Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: 'Where are 2900 victims?'

“One woman approached the NCW to file a complaint against three people who were dressed in civilian clothes, and she claimed that they had introduced themselves as Karnataka police. She also complained that she received many calls from unknown numbers asking her to file a complaint against the accused. It has come to the light that the woman was forced by a group of individuals to the complaint under harassment charges,” stated NCW.

Meanwhile, NCW has also refuted reports about 700 women filing complaints to the commission against Prajwal Revanna. In an X post, the official handle of NCW wrote, ”NCW would like to state that 700 women have not made any complaints to NCW regarding the Prajwal Revanna case. Some media channels are falsely reporting this.”

Prajwal Revanna, who fled the country, is yet to return to India, and the special investigation team (SIT), which is probing his case, has already arrested his father and JDS MLA HD Revanna under sexual abuse and kidnap charges.

However, JDS second-in-chief and uncle of Prajwal Revanna, HD Kumaraswamy, alleged the Congress government's involvement in the SIT investigation and demanded a fair probe into the case. He also met Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum urging for an "impartial probe" into the case.

He attacked the Congress government and said they are misusing the power. “The Congress is saying that there are 2900 victims but where are they? The government is just missing its powers.”