Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kumaraswamy on Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: 'Where are 2900 victims?'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Vaibhav Tiwari
May 10, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Prajwal Revanna case: The former Karnataka chief minister accused the Siddaramaiah government of misusing its powers.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of misusing its powers in the Prajwal Revanna case. Demanding a “fair probe” by the BJP-led Central government, the former Karnataka chief minister asked the Congress where were the 2900 women who had been allegedly abused by his nephew in the purported explicit videos.

Prajwal Revanna is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, which went to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the ongoing general elections (PTI file photo)
Prajwal Revanna is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, which went to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the ongoing general elections (PTI file photo)

Around 2900 purported explicit videos, in which Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna could allegedly be seen abusing women, were in circulation across Karnataka. The Congress government in the state has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the videos. They have also issued a helpline number for the alleged victims of Revanna.

On Thursday, a delegation of the JD(S) met with Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum urging for an "impartial probe" into the case.

"We have submitted before the Governor all the developments that have taken place in this case till now. We requested him to urge the Central government to conduct a fair inquiry into this case," HD Kumaraswamy, Prajwal Revanna's uncle and HD Revanna's brother, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The former Karnataka chief minister accused the Siddaramaiah government of misusing its powers.

"Where is the investigation going? What is Revanna's role in this? Why have they arrested Revanna? The state government is misusing the power. Where are the victims? Congress is saying there are more than 2900 victims, but where are they?" Kumaraswamy asked.

The party has asked the Governor to have the state government recommend a CBI probe into the matter. It claimed the SIT was influenced and misguided by the Karnataka government.

Earlier this week, HD Kumaraswamy claimed that over 25000 pen drives containing the alleged videos were distributed across the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He blamed Congress DK Shivakumar for hatching a conspiracy to frame HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna.

DK Shivakumar, meanwhile, claimed HD Kumaraswamy was behind the distribution of pen drives. He called him the "king of blackmail".

HD Revanna was arrested by the SIT earlier this month in a kidnapping case linked to the purported videos. Prajwal Revanna is reportedly abroad. The authorities have issued a Blue Corner notice to find out his whereabouts.

