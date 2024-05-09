JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the sexual abuse charges against his nephew, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, is "losing track", and said his party would submit a memorandum to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. SIT probe involving Prajwal Revanna is losing track: JD(S) to petition Governor(HT_PRINT)

The former chief minister, while maintaining that he wants the guilty to be punished in accordance with the law, raised questions on the progress of the probe by the SIT constituted by the Karnataka's Congress government. Also raising questions regarding the investigation against Prajwal's father and his brother, MLA H D Revanna, who is facing kidnapping charges, Kumaraswamy asked why the woman who was allegedly kidnapped has not been produced before the court so far, after she was rescued.

"We are giving a memorandum to the Governor as to how the investigation is losing its track... I have been saying since day one that whoever has committed wrong has to be punished. Looking at the way in which things are going on, it looks like none of these people want the guilty punished, but want publicity... What is the achievement (progress) since the investigation began?" Kumaraswamy said.

While speaking to reporters here, he said there is information that the family of the kidnapped woman has been kept here. He questioned why the woman has not been produced before the court till now. "It has been how many days since the kidnapped woman was brought here? Has her statement been recorded under section 164 of CrPC (statements recorded by magistrate)? Has she been produced before the judge? It has been five days, why has the woman not been produced before the judge? From where was she brought? Was the 'mahazar' done? Was she brought from some farmhouse as claimed and reported in the media?," Kumaraswamy asked.

Further questioning why the SIT has not shared this information so far, the JD(S) leader said it has been five days since the woman was brought here, and they have not said anything on whether Revanna was responsible for the abduction or not. "Why is the truth not placed before the court? They have sought time till Monday to file their objection. It means they want to keep Revanna in jail for three more days. They (Congress leaders) want to fulfill their hate, that is what they want. They don't want punishment for the guilty," he added. "I don't know whether the issue will die down after June 4 (Lok Sabha polls results)."

Revanna was remanded into judicial custody till May 14 by a magisterial court here on Wednesday. He was in the custody of the SIT after being arrested in the alleged case of kidnapping a woman.\ The case was filed based on a complaint by her son, who also accused the MLA's son Prajwal Revanna of having sexually assaulted her. According to the police, the abducted woman was subsequently rescued. The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is facing charges of sexually abusing several women. The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest.

Responding to a question on Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar allegedly targeting him, Kumaraswamy sarcastically said, "Yes I'm the producer, director and also I'm the lead of the story... Shivakumar wants me to be the lead of the story right? I'm happy that he has accepted me as the lead of the story." Shivakumar on Wednesday charged Kumaraswamy with being behind the circulation of videos of the sexual abuse of several women allegedly by Prajwal Revanna, and called the JDS second-in-command the "king of blackmailing" and the "lead, director, and producer of the story."