Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Revenue official denies link with accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case

Revenue official denies link with accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 12:17 AM IST

A revenue sub-inspector (patwari) in Uttarakhand, who was suspended for his alleged role in the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, has dismissed all charges against him and said “he is ready to face any punishment if he is guilty”.

SDRF personnel recover the body of Ankita Bhandari from Cheela canal in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on September 24. (PT)
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun

A revenue sub-inspector (patwari) in Uttarakhand, who was suspended for his alleged role in the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, has dismissed all charges against him and said “he is ready to face any punishment if he is guilty”.

Patwari Vaibhav Pratap Singh, who was revenue sub-inspector of Udaipur Palla-2, Yamkeshwar tehsil, denied having any “close links” with Pulkit Arya, son of an expelled BJP leader, who is the main accused and has been arrested along with two others. He further dismissed allegation that he did not act promptly on the woman’s disappearance, saying he had posted information on the same on an official WhatsApp group.

“As soon as I received information about the woman’s disappearance from Pulkit Arya (main accused and son of expelled BJP leader), I called him. My first question to him was have you informed her family? He said he didn’t have her family’s number. Then I asked him for her ID card, which I shared in an official WhatsApp group, asking all revenue officials to contact me if her native place is under their jurisdiction,” he told a Hindi news channel.

He added: “I received her father’s number from the concerned revenue official. Before I could dial his number, I received a call from him. The father said he had a word with Pulkit.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP