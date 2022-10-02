Uttarakhand murder: Revenue official, crime scene recreated

The special investigation team probing the murder case of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Saturday recreated the scene of the crime and sequence of events, a senior police officer said.

Bhandari, who was working as a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort in Ganga Bhogpur Talla area, was found dead on September 24, six days after she was reported missing.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the murder, including the main accused Pulkit Arya — the resort’s owner and son of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya.

The officer mentioned above told HT on Saturday that the accused were each taken to the Vanantara Resort and Chilla canal separately. Ankita was allegedly pushed into the canal on September 18, according to the police. He body was recovered from the canal on September 24.

The officer said five teams under SIT are working on the case and a special task force is also assisting them in technical matters.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday also questioned suspended revenue sub inspector (called patwari), Vaibhav Pratap Singh, in connection with the case. Singh was suspended on September 27 for alleged negligence in performing his duties by not filing the missing persons complaint given by Ankita’s father on September 19.

Police had found during the preliminary investigation that he didn’t act on the complaint by Ankita’s father but entertained a complaint from the accused that was misleading.

On September 20, Singh went on leave for four days without prior intimation to his senior officer citing his father’s ailing health, according to police.

In another development, a lawyer from Kotdwar on Saturday filed a complaint with the Pauri Garhwal’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Yaswant Singh (PLS CONFIRM NAME) against BJP MLA Renu Bisht alleging that she had conspired to destroy evidence as she was on site during the demolition of the Vanantara Resort shortly after Ankita’s body was found.

The lawyer, Prawesh Rawat, told HT: “The MLA hatched a conspiracy to destroy the evidence in the case. It is a crime,” he said.

He added that if the SSP did not convert his complaint into an FIR, he would approach the court seeking directions to the police for registering the FIR against Bisht.

SSP Singh said he has ordered an examination of the complaint and will take action on the basis of the report.

MLA Bisht couldn’t be contacted for her remarks on the issue. On XXXX, she had posted a video on Facebook in which she said she had appraised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about the anger of people over the heinous crime. “I requested him for bulldozer action on the resort so that nobody can even think of committing such a crime. At my request, the CM immediately ordered the bulldozer action. I am thankful to him,” she said in the video.

Pauri Garhwal district magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande, who had ordered a probe into demolition matter last week, refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, (need a descriptor for this group) Uttarakhand Kranti Dal on Saturday called for a state bandh on Sunday to press its demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Ankita’s murder.