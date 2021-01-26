IND USA
Rift in Cong-DMK alliance in Puducherry; all eyes now on ties in poll-bound TN
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with DMK president MK Stalin. (HT archive)
india news

Rift in Cong-DMK alliance in Puducherry; all eyes now on ties in poll-bound TN

While both the parties have insisted that the alliance is still going strong, the strength of the Congress is down to 12 MLAs in Puducherry assembly and that of the DMK 3
By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:12 PM IST

Notwithstanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims, the relations in Congress-DMK alliance in Puducherry are strained, leading to speculations if that would affect the alliance led by the latter in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Karur district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, where he was on a three-day visit in the western region of the poll-bound state, Gandhi said, “We have a very good relationship with the DMK...We respect Karunanidhi, Stalin-ji and we have full faith in the alliance. The aim of the alliance is to stop the RSS ideology from coming into Tamil Nadu.”

In Puducherry, local DMK leaders wanted to contest alone in the 30 assembly seats, projecting Tamil Nadu parliamentarian-businessman S Jagathrakshakan as the chief ministerial candidate even as party chief MK Stalin clarified that Jagathrakshakan was given the additional responsibilities to only strengthen the party.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi wraps up Tamil Nadu campaign; attacks AIADMK, BJP

On its part, the Congress has claimed all is well within the alliance. “We don’t know why this issue was created when everything is smooth sailing,” said a senior Congress leader seeking anonymity. “Congress is strong in Puducherry and in Tamil Nadu, we have accepted DMK as the alliance leader and Stalin as the chief minister candidate.”

The DMK too has ruled out that the recent developments may affect the long-standing partnership in Tamil Nadu. “Just like how the Congress is strengthening its party with their leader’s (Gandhi’s) campaign, we are trying to strengthen our party in Puducherry,” said a source in the DMK.

In Puducherry, Congress is also facing problems internally. On Monday, party high command in Puducherry suspended public works minister A Namassivayam for anti-party activities after his announcement of quitting a day ago. Subsequently, he resigned from the Cabinet and MLA post along with Congress MLA and his supporter E Theepaindan. The move came amid speculation that Namassivayam and his supporters may join the BJP during party president’s J P Nadda’s visit to the Union Territory in January-end.

“Those who join BJP in Puducherry or Tamil Nadu will lose,” said Puducherry chief minister N Narayanasamy in a press conference. “People of Puducherry will never accept the BJP.” He added that the people were aware that despite the interference of the Centre and Governor Kiran Bedi, the Congress government has been functioning for the welfare of people. Narayansamy and his Cabinet colleagues will meet President Ram Nath Kovind in February urging him to recall Bedi.

With the resignation of the two MLAs, the strength of the Congress in Puducherry assembly has come down to 12 while DMK has three seats. The Opposition, All India NR Congress, a splinter group led by former chief minister N Rangasamy, has seven seats and AIADMK has four. Three members of the BJP were nominated as MLAs to the assembly.

