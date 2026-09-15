Right-wing ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj gets interim bail in Jantar Mantar assault case

A Delhi court has granted a three-week interim bail to ‘right-wing influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj in the alleged assault of the father of a Cockroach Janta Party activist during Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest in July

Swatantra Bhardwaj describes himself as a “Swatantra Sanatani Yodha” on his profile. (Instagram/ bhardwaj_swatantra_official)

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The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler. Bharadwaj was granted interim relief on a bail bond of Rs. 50,000 and a surety of like amount.

The case is registered under the SC/ST Act.

This is a developing story.