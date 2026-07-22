Right wing outfit ABVP condemns clashes at CJP protest: ‘Address student issues through…’

Right-wing student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday condemned the recent clashes between students and security personnel at Jantar Mantar during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests in Delhi.

The ABVP issued a statement amid nationwide uproar over exam irregularities and the ongoing CJP protest in Delhi seeking resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI/Representative)

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In a detailed statement, the outfit denounced the “deliberately orchestrated” violence by some “anti-social” elements and said that it was pained by the injuries suffered by students and security personnel. Follow live updates on the CJP protest here.

“ABVP strongly condemns the acts of chaos, public disruption, and violent clashes that unfolded at Jantar Mantar during recent demonstrations regarding NEET-UG and education reform,” the outfit said in a statement.

What does ABVP demand?

The ABVP also sought the constitution of a high-level government panel to ensure transparency in competitive exams. It clarified that it stood by students against irregularities in exams, including the NEET-UG paper, that was cancelled in May following a leak.

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{{^usCountry}} “The organization maintains that the legitimate grievances of students must be resolved solely through meaningful dialogue, empathy, and institutional reforms,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The organization maintains that the legitimate grievances of students must be resolved solely through meaningful dialogue, empathy, and institutional reforms,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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While it condemned the paper leak and said it stood by students, the ABVP also alleged “rogue” political interests behind the violence that broke out at Jantar Mantar on July 20, the day the CJP had called for a march to Parliament.

Also Read: From biryani to bandages: How Delhi rallied behind student protesters, CJP at Jantar Mantar

“ABVP believes that the genuine problems and just demands of students should not be exploited for narrow political interests, anti-national agendas or to create an environment of instability, conflict and lawlessness in the country,” the right wing outfit said.

What happened at Jantar Mantar?

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The ABVP statement came days after a big chaos unfolded at Jantar Mantar as thousands of students rallied in support of the CJP protest seeking accountability over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Viral videos showed students crying, alleging police brutality. However, the Delhi Police on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the protest was not peaceful and that the crowd “threw stones”.

“The crowd became unruly and resorted to violence," the Delhi Police said in its submissions as the high court heard a plea seeking an SIT investigation into the alleged police brutality at the protest.

Also Read: 'Preserve CCTV': Delhi HC on plea alleging police brutality during CJP protest

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The CJP-led protest and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike have been ongoing many days now. Students and supporters of the Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP have been seeking resignation of union minister Dharmendra Pradhan citing the multiple student suicides after the NEET-UG re-exam was ordered.