RIMS medical superintendent tests positive for Covid-19, suffers cardiac arrest

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:48 IST

Dr Vivek Kashyap, medical superintendent of the Jharkhand’s biggest hospital Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, two days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Kashyap was rushed to the hospital’s cardiology department where an angioplasty was performed on him.

“A blockage was found in his left artery. Angioplasty and stent placement was done on Saturday morning. He is stable now, “ said RIMS public relation officer Dr Nishit Ekka.

He added, “The medical superintendent was found infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes Covid-19, two days ago. The team of doctors, who performed the angioplasty, took all precautions as per Covid-19 protocol.”

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, nearly 200 doctors, nurses and paramedics of this lone tertiary hospital of the state have tested positive for the virus.

During the pandemic, the state health department has designated RIMS as the nodal agency for the centre of excellence to support the district for hospital management and treatment protocols.

It is a challenge for the hospital to maintain smooth treatment of Covid-19 patients thronging from across the state, especially when its frontline workers are getting infected.

“It’s true that a large number of doctors and other frontline workers have been infected by Covid-19. But, we never allowed this to impact the hospital’s smooth functioning. In fact, we have done emergency surgeries of many Covid-19 patients including in neuro and gynaecology departments,” said Dr Ekka.

RIMS is currently facing a dearth of doctors and paramedics as nearly half of the sanctioned posts are lying vacant. Out of 322, 846 and 183 sanctioned posts of doctors, nurses and paramedics respectively at RIMS, 85, 469 and 75 posts are lying vacant respectively.

The Jharkhand high court had earlier praised the doctors and other staff for working tirelessly to serve patients during the ongoing pandemic. It, however, blamed administrative inaction for the hospital’s ‘mismanagement’.