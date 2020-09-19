Stop selling fake Khadi products: Centre to Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal

business

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:53 IST

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has ordered e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and others to stop giving platform to ‘fake khadi’ products. At least 1,000 firms have been sent legal notices for using Khadi India’s brand name to sell their products, the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises said in a statement.

“These e-commerce portals were selling products like Khadi masks, herbals soaps, shampoos, cosmetics, herbal mehandi, jackets, kurta and many such products through different sellers using the brand name Khadi. This created a false impression among online buyers that these commodities were genuine Khadi products. A majority of the products that have been removed were being sold by one Ayush E-Traders. This firm has confirmed to KVIC that it has removed 140 links for various products that were being sold as Vagad’s Khadi Products,” the statement said.

The statement said there has been a proliferation of fake Khadi products during the lockdown months.

Last month, KVIC had issued legal notices to two firms Khadi Essentials and Khadi Global for unauthorizedly selling cosmetics and other products in the name of Khadi. KVIC has also sought damages to the tune of Rs 500 crore from Fabindia which is pending before the Mumbai High Court, the ministry said.