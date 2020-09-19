e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Stop selling fake Khadi products: Centre to Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal

Stop selling fake Khadi products: Centre to Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal

Last month, KVIC had issued legal notices to two firms Khadi Essentials and Khadi Global for unauthorizedly selling cosmetics and other products in the name of Khadi.

business Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
There has been a proliferation of fake Khadi products during the lockdown, the ministry said. (Photo: Twitter/@chairmankvic)
There has been a proliferation of fake Khadi products during the lockdown, the ministry said. (Photo: Twitter/@chairmankvic)
         

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has ordered e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and others to stop giving platform to ‘fake khadi’ products. At least 1,000 firms have been sent legal notices for using Khadi India’s brand name to sell their products, the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises said in a statement.

“These e-commerce portals were selling products like Khadi masks, herbals soaps, shampoos, cosmetics, herbal mehandi, jackets, kurta and many such products through different sellers using the brand name Khadi. This created a false impression among online buyers that these commodities were genuine Khadi products. A majority of the products that have been removed were being sold by one Ayush E-Traders. This firm has confirmed to KVIC that it has removed 140 links for various products that were being sold as Vagad’s Khadi Products,” the statement said.

The statement said there has been a proliferation of fake Khadi products during the lockdown months.

Last month, KVIC had issued legal notices to two firms Khadi Essentials and Khadi Global for unauthorizedly selling cosmetics and other products in the name of Khadi. KVIC has also sought damages to the tune of Rs 500 crore from Fabindia which is pending before the Mumbai High Court, the ministry said.

tags
top news
China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Covid-19: Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
Covid-19: Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, summons him
Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, summons him
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Analysis: Can CSK exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay
Analysis: Can CSK exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In