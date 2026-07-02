Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel TMC unit to meet ECI today amid dispute over party leadership, symbol

The rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction will meet the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday amid an escalating dispute over the party’s leadership, organisation and the “jora ghash phool” (twin-flower) election symbol, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, who also leads the dissidents, said on Wednesday.

India News

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The 10-member delegation is scheduled to meet Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at ECI’s headquarters in Delhi, marking the first formal hearing in the ongoing scuffle over the party’s three-decade-old political legacy.

“We have got an appointment tomorrow (Thursday) with the EC,” Ritabrata Banerjee told HT.

HT had reported on July 1 that the EC was preparing to call both factions —the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel camp and another led by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee—for separate hearings as part of its adjudication process. As of now, only the rebel faction’s date has been confirmed for Thursday. A date for the Mamata camp is yet to be fixed by the Commission.

Both factions have submitted lists of office-bearers and leadership structures to the ECI, and the Commission will now have to examine evidence that include party constitutions, membership registers, meeting minutes, affidavits, and lists of elected representatives (MLAs and MPs) to determine which faction truly represents the “real” TMC. The rebel faction, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, elected senior MLA Arup Roy as party chairperson in a special session on June 22, effectively removing Mamata Banerjee from the post.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the Election Symbols Order, 1968, ECI has the authority to adjudicate disputes arising from splits in recognised political parties, examining evidence of organisational and legislative support before deciding. “Once rival factions formally stake claim over a recognised political party, the Commission must follow the procedure laid down under Paragraph 15 of the same order. Both sides will be given a full opportunity to place documentary evidence and make their submissions before any decision is taken. The process is entirely evidence-based and guided by established legal precedents,” a senior ECI official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Election Symbols Order, 1968, ECI has the authority to adjudicate disputes arising from splits in recognised political parties, examining evidence of organisational and legislative support before deciding. “Once rival factions formally stake claim over a recognised political party, the Commission must follow the procedure laid down under Paragraph 15 of the same order. Both sides will be given a full opportunity to place documentary evidence and make their submissions before any decision is taken. The process is entirely evidence-based and guided by established legal precedents,” a senior ECI official said. {{/usCountry}}